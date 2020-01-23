Gigi Hadid Lifts Her Shirt For Flirty New Instagram Pic

Gigi Hadid took to her Instagram account earlier today to share a couple of new photos. They were both in black-and-white. The first image of the set showed her lifting her shirt for a flirty shot.

The model was seen sitting on top of a plush, dark couch. She wore a casual and baggy outfit. It included a white, crew-neck T-shirt and a pair of baggy, boxer-like shorts. These were plaid with a thick waistband. She completed her look with a pair of high socks.

Plus, Gigi used her right hand to lift up her shirt, exposing a part of her chest. At the same time, she bent her right knee and grabbed a hold of her foot with her left hand.

The stunner pulled off a casual look yet still managed to exude her usual elegance. The waistband of her shorts were partially rolled over on one side, and her hair was worn down in a casual hairstyle. It almost looked like she had bed head.

Gigi glanced at the camera with a sultry expression on her face. She tilted her head slightly to the left.

The beauty didn’t seem to be wearing any accessories, which left all the attention on her figure.

The second post was dramatically different. The model was spotted sitting on a scooter in a one-piece swimsuit. She glanced over her left shoulder with her hair cascading down her back. Her pose left her bare derriere showing, along with a hint of her sideboob. The backdrop was completely white, suggesting that it was taken inside a professional studio.

Her followers flooded the comments section with their various compliments.

“I want to be her,” declared a supporter.

“Stop staring at me like this #bigfanofgigi,” joked an admirer.

“Whoa brunette gi!” observed a fan.

“There’s something about the 2nd picture! The hair is so sleek in an unforgettable way and there’s something convincing about the beauty in the look she gives,” expressed a fourth Instagram user.

In addition, the bombshell posted another update two days ago. She was seen striking flirty poses again, except this time, she did so in a bikini and sheer pants. The pants were white with a flared cut. She completed her look with a pair of boots. Gigi was photographed from the side as she rocked her hair in a half-up, half-down hairstyle. She wore two small buns on either side of her head, with the rest falling down her back.