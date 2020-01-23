Olivia Culpo Looks Chic & Sexy In Tight Black Pants

Brunette bombshell Olivia Culpo stunned her 4.5 million Instagram followers with a snap in which she rocked a pair of sexy tight black pants and a white top. The beauty from Rhode Island shared her full outfit with her eager followers and flaunted her toned physique.

In the picture, Olivia stood outside on a patio area with a series of floor-to-ceiling glass panels behind her. The view was reflected in the glass, and fans could see that the patio area overlooked a pool and a gorgeous view with trees in the distance. However, Olivia’s beauty was the focal point of the shot, and she looked gorgeous in her outfit.

The brunette babe rocked a look that incorporated simple tones of black, white and gold, but the ensemble was sleek and chic. She wore a thin white t-shirt that draped beautifully over her upper body, and paired it with some tight black pants that clung to every inch of her curves. The pants were high-waisted and belted with a black leather belt that had a gold buckle.

She carried on the gold-and-black tones in her other accessories as well. Olivia wore a pair of strappy black mules with an oversized gold buckle across the foot. She also added several gold bracelets, a pair of gold hoop earrings, and carried a black leather purse with gold hardware. The beauty slicked her hair back in a sleek bun, and posed with one hip popped out for the stunning shot.

Olivia’s fans couldn’t get enough of the fashionable snap, and the post received over 70,400 likes within just four hours, including a like from singer and television personality Adrienne Bailon.

In the caption of the post, Olivia asked her followers whether or not she should start sharing daily outfit posts on her Instagram page. The Instagram update racked up over 360 comments, and many of her fans weighed in on the question in the comment section.

“Love your look,” one follower commented.

“Any thing you wear you make look absolutely beautiful dear as for posting pictures of your fashion choices do what you feel is right,” another fan said, followed by a series of emoji.

Another fan called Olivia a “style queen.”

One follower responded to Olivia’s caption and said “yes you should because your outfits are stunning.”

While her latest Instagram update covered up most of her toned physique, simply showcasing her body with the silhouette of the garment, Olivia isn’t afraid to strip down to next-to-nothing. Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Olivia shared a snap in which she rocked a tiny red bikini and looked smoking hot while completing a puzzle outside.