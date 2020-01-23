Vicki Gunvalson Reportedly Wants Her Own ‘RHOC’ Spinoff As Co-Stars Begin Filming Season 15

Vicki Gunvalson may not be asked to appear in a full-time position on the upcoming episodes.

Things aren’t looking good for Vicki Gunvalson.

Although the reality star has made it clear that she will not be returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County if she’s not given a full-time role, there doesn’t seem to be any real signs that she’ll be appearing full-time. In fact, she’s been spending time in Puerto Vallarta in recent weeks as her co-stars, including Tamra Judge and Braunwyn Windham-Burke, film Season 15.

On January 22, Radar Online suggested that after being offered a part-time role, which Gunvalson doesn’t want, the reality star is allegedly hoping to land her very own spinoff series.

“Vicki hasn’t decided yet if she will accept a friend role again,” an insider explained to the outlet. “She has time to accept or decline the offer from Bravo bigwigs.”

After Gunvalson was reportedly offered the same role she appeared in during Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Orange County, her fans and followers began flooding her with support and love on Instagram and in a comment sent to Gunvalson this week, one of her online audience members suggested she create a spinoff series about her family and her insurance business.

“That’s a great idea,” Gunvalson replied as she tagged Andy Cohen in her response.

In response, the fan told Gunvalson that she loves her and hoped to see her move on from the toxic situations she regularly deals with on The Real Housewives of Orange County. As the fan explained, Gunvalson has a future filled with love and doesn’t need the her co-stars’ nastiness in her life.

According to Radar Online, an insider previously revealed that a number of the women from Season 14, including Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, Emily Simpson, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, and Kelly Dodd, were being brought back to The Real Housewives of Orange County in full-time roles for Season 15. However, no official announcements regarding the Season 15 cast have been made.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Gunvalson recently fought back against rumors claiming she was fired from the show on Instagram. While Gunvalson has not yet confirmed or denied whether or not she’s been asked to return to the series in either a full-time or part-time role, she did tell one fan who mentioned rumors that she’d been fired that no decisions about her future had been made.

“Is it true that you are not coming back?” the fan asked.

“No truth to that. I don’t know yet,” Gunvalson replied.