Wendy Williams Finalizes Her Divorce From Kevin Hunter

Wendy Williams and her estranged husband Kevin Hunter are officially divorced after 21 years of marriage.

TMZ was the first to report that Williams and Hunter finalized the details of their divorce after being approved by a New Jersey judge on Tuesday, January 21. The outlet reports that court documents show exactly what the exes are getting now that they are no longer together. They are reportedly splitting several assets 50/50, including Williams keeping their home in Florida and Hunter keeping the profits earned from selling their second home in Morristown, New Jersey. As for the couple’s second New Jersey home, they are reportedly planning to sell the property and will be splitting the proceeds down the middle.

As for their business relationship, Williams is said to have sole ownership of the production company they share together. Shortly after Williams filed for divorce, Hunter was axed as an executive producer on The Wendy Williams Show. Their production company, Wendy Williams productions, was founded by the couple in 2013, and they both have equal shares of the company. Hunter, however, will be giving Williams his share in exchange for her paying him a lump sum and severance package.

Hunter will also allegedly keep a Rolls-Royce that was purchased during their marriage. Williams, who is currently living in New York City, will reportedly keep the furniture that was bought for their home. Williams hasn’t been in the couple’s home together since filing for divorce back in April 2019.

Williams and Hunter married in 1997 and share one child together, Kevin Hunter, Jr. Their marriage came to a screeching halt last year after his alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson, had a child by Hunter. After several speculations, Hunter did confirm that he had fathered a child during his marriage. The c0uple reportedly attempted to work together on the show and were amicable until Hunter’s permanent exit from the show.

Williams has said on her show that she was anticipating her divorce being finalized. The host shared back in September during an episode of The View that she knew it was time for her marriage to end last year. She also said that she didn’t want to bash Hunter during their separation due to their history together. Williams also dished that she looks forward to dating and could get married again, per ABC.

“You just can’t throw away 25 years and then start talking recklessly about the other person,” she said. “Otherwise, what does that say about you?” Williams asked the show’s hosts. “It’s now time for me to move on with my life. I’m a wife, not a girlfriend. Dating is fun… My dance card has been full.”