Chanel West Coast Flaunts Pert Derriere On The Ski Slopes

Chanel West Coast, a rapper and television personality on the MTV show Ridiculousness, surprised her 3.3 million Instagram followers with a smoking hot double Instagram update. In her latest post, rather than rocking a bikini on the beach, Chanel was dressed up in her winter gear for a trip down the ski slopes.

Though she was bundled up to combat the chill, Chanel didn’t go for a bulky outfit that obscured her curves. She rocked a pair of skintight black leggings that almost appeared to be painted on. In the first snap in her update, she posed with her body angled away from the camera so that her gravity-defying derriere was on full display. She paired her simple black pants with a bold snowflake-patterned winter jacket. The jacket was puffy over her chest and arms, but was a somewhat cropped style with a striped blue band at the waist. As a result, her hourglass physique was emphasized, even in the winter attire.

Chanel braided her hair in two long French braids that trailed down her back, and appeared to be having an absolute blast on the slopes. She wore flat boots in the picture, and a pair of sunglasses to combat the sun’s glare. Her lips were pursed in the snap and she tossed a peace sign in the air.

In the second snap from her most recent update, Chanel shared a picture that was cropped at her thighs. She wore a white turtleneck underneath her statement coat, and had a baby pink shade on her lips. She tucked her hands in her pockets and served up some major attitude in the shot.

Chanel’s fans couldn’t get enough of the update, and the post received over 69,400 likes within just four hours. Many of her followers took to the comment section to share their thoughts on her frosty vibe.

One follower couldn’t help but notice Chanel’s curves, and commented “someone been doing squats.”

“Swaggerific in the snow,” another fan added.

“Gotta love tight pants!” one fan said, followed by a series of emoji.

Yet another follower was into Chanel’s hairstyle, and commented “I’m feeling those braids.”

While the bombshell’s curves were covered up in her latest post, she has also tantalized her fans with insanely sexy shots that showcase some major skin. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Chanel shared a smoking hot black-and-white snap in which she rocked some skimpy black lingerie and stiletto heels while lounging on a bed.