Stassi Schroeder Reveals She Had Jax Taylor Cast On ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ Jokes That She Owns Him

Stassi Schroeder shared the news on Lala Kent's new podcast.

Jax Taylor reportedly owes his reality career to ex-girlfriend Stassi Schroeder.

During Wednesday’s episode of Lala Kent and Randall Emmett’s new podcast series, Give Them Lala…with Randall, the Vanderpump Rules cast member and New York Times Bestselling author said that when the cast was initially established, Taylor wasn’t even working at SUR Restaurant with the restaurant of their cast mates.

“He was not even supposed to be on Vanderpump Rules. He was not working at SUR and they cast the rest of us and they were like, ‘Who are you dating?’ And I was like, ‘This guy Jax,'” Schroeder recalled, according to a January 22 report from Page Six.

“I own him!” she joked.

As fans of the series will recall, Schroeder and Taylor were dating and living together on the show until Schroeder learned that Taylor had cheated on her during a trip to Las Vegas.

While things between Schroeder and Taylor were quite tense after their dramatic split amid Season 2, they were able to form a friendship with one another years later and in 2019, when Taylor walked down the aisle with wife Brittany Cartwright, Schroeder served as one of her bridesmaids.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Schroeder opened up about her friendship with Taylor during an interview on Q104 in November. At the time, Schroeder said that while most of her relationships ended and she no longer saw the person, that wasn’t the case with Taylor due to their roles on Vanderpump Rules.

“He wasn’t just a random guy that I dated where when we break up, I don’t have to see them or talk to them again,” Schroeder explained of her ongoing relationship with Taylor.

“With Jax, he was a part of our group of friends. So, that was just something I just had to learn. He’s not going anywhere. So, may as well just be friends,” she added.

Luckily, despite their past issues, Schroeder’s fiancé, Clark, has taken a liking to Taylor and considers him to be one of his closest friends. In fact, the two men have developed such a great bond, or bromance, that Taylor will actually be serving as one of Clark’s groomsmen when he and Schroeder walk down the aisle later this year in Rome, Italy.

Although Bravo has yet to confirm it, Schroeder and Clark are rumored to be filming their upcoming ceremony and during an upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules, viewers will get to watch as they say, “I do.”