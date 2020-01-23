Blake Shelton Wants To Rock A Mullet Again & Gwen Stefani Is On Board

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are in it for the long haul, and that includes all facets of life — particularly hairstyles. In fact, Blake just revealed his desire to grow out his hair into a mullet, and Gwen even offered to help him out.

In a recent interview with Gayle King for The Gayle King Grammy Special, when asked about his 1990s mullet, the “God’s Country” singer was quick to point out the style is actually once again on-trend — and he wants to get in on it, too.

“It’s coming back. There’s kids that are wearing mullets now and I’m feeling like it’s time for me to bring mine back,” he said, via People. “I’m not a trendsetter, but I don’t mind jumping in on a trend like that.”

When Gayle asked Gwen what she thought about Blake once again growing out his hair to wear the “business in the front, party in the back” look, the style maven was surprisingly on board.

“I totally think — I’ve actually offered to get him some extensions. We can totally match the color easily,” she told Blake, pointing out his salt-and-pepper look. She even took the idea one step further, offering her stylish services.

“I’ll do it for you,” she offered, perhaps payback for the time he hilariously put her in a blond mullet wig in a Voice promo.

Deeper in the interview, the couple made their love for each other well-known. In fact, Gwen named Blake’s “Anyone Else” as the song she could listen to over and over again. After Blake said his favorite place in the world is his land in Oklahoma, Gwen was quick to agree.

“I love being there,” she gushed. “But only when Blake’s there.”

The couple, their parents, and Gwen’s three sons — Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 5 — all spend Thanksgiving together there every year, blending their families together and making a holiday tradition.

After four years of dating, Gwen and Blake recently moved in together in Los Angeles, along with Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, stay tuned for the couple’s Grammy performance. Fans can tune in to watch the singers perform their duet, “Nobody But You,” at the award show on Sunday, January 26 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS All Access. For more from their interview with Gayle King, The Gayle King Grammy Special will air ahead of the Grammys, on Thursday, January 23 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS All Access.