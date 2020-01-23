Fitness Trainer Krissy Cela Rocks Pink Sports Bra and Leggings For New Upper Body Workout On Instagram

Fitness trainer Krissy Cela shared a new workout with her 1.8 million Instagram followers in the most recent video series on her Instagram page. Dressed in a pink sports bra and leggings, the brunette beauty used both a barbell and a set of dumbbells to power through a circuit meant to tone and strengthen her arms.

In the first video clip, she performed a set of overhead presses with a barbell while she lay on an incline press. The second saw her complete a series of military presses while standing and in the third clip, she whipped out her dumbells for a superset of lateral raises.

In her caption, Krissy declared that her consistency in training her body over the years has yielded results that she’s proud of today. But she did admit that she had to push through lots of challenges and “trials and error” to achieve the sculpted definition in her arms. Krissy went on to promote her programs on the Tone And Sculpt App, a mobile application that brings together workout plans from various trainers.

The post has accumulated over 14,000 likes since it was uploaded and close to 150 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans shared their appreciation for the videos.

“It certainly is rewarding! Thanks girl!” one fan wrote.

“I’m just easing myself back into the gym this week after my longgggg festive break,” another added. “This is the perfect workout to get back on track! Thank you girl. Always got our back.”

But others seemed enthralled by her physical beauty.

“Seriously have never looked better sis! WOWWWW,” a third commenter wrote before adding a series of fire emoji.

And one fan wanted hairstyle tips.

“Okay WHEN are you going to give us a hair tutorial?!!!!” they asked. your hair is so perfect every time you’re at the gym HOW?!!!

This is hardly the first that Krissy has worked out her arms in a video on her Instagram page. In a previous post from earlier this month, she used a cable machine in her workout. Dressed in a blue halter-style sports bra and gray leggings, the petite powerhouse knocked out a circuit that included bicep curls, rope curls, rope pushdowns, and single pushdowns.

“You gotta be training that upper body, you gotta make sure not to neglect any part of your body…. take it as a whole!” she wrote in the caption.

The social media update proved popular with her fans as it’s been liked over 35,000 times since its upload.