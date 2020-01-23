Kylie Jenner Talks Plans To Have More Children And Says She Wants Four Babies In The Future

Kylie Jenner dished that she would like her daughter, Stormi Webster, to have siblings in the future.

According to People, the Kylie Cosmetics CEO expressed that she would like to have more babies one day. The mother of one was accompanied by her older sister, Kim Kardashian, for a “Get Ready with Me” video on the mogul’s YouTube page. As Jenner was doing Kardashian’s makeup, she answered a fan question during the video. The fan asked Jenner if she, like Kardashian, would like to have four children while balancing a career. Fans of the family will know that Kardashian currently has four small children- North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2 and Psalm, 7 months, as well as a pending career in law.

Jenner answered the fan’s question by confirming that she would like to have more children in the future. The Life of Kylie alum said to her millions of subscribers that she will “for sure” have four children in total, but isn’t rushing the process any time soon.

“I don’t have a timeline to this,” Jenner admitted. “I don’t know if I’m going to have four kids tomorrow or if I’m going to have four kids in seven years.”

Jenner has shared before that she desires to have more children. While she and Travis Scott’s daughter is only nearing her second birthday, multiple reports have stated that Jenner was attempting to have another child with the “SICKO Mode” rapper before they decided to break up in October 2019. The influencer’s desire for another child was something that reportedly contributed to the couple ending their relationship, as Scott allegedly wanted to focus on their little family together while they were making strides in their careers.

Jenner also shared during a Twitter Q&A that she wants more kids in the future. She gave a similar response when she was asked the question by a fan, she shared that she wasn’t prepared “just yet” to add to her family.

For now, Jenner seems to be focusing on being the best mother she can be to baby Stormi. In addition to planning an extravagant birthday party for her baby girl, Jenner is also launching a makeup collection inspired by Stormi. The collection will be under the Kylie Cosmetics brand and is something Jenner said she has been thinking about since she found out she was pregnant with Stormi back in 2017.

“I think I’ve been waiting for this moment since the day I found out I was pregnant,” Jenner shared on her Instagram page. “”An entire collection by @kyliecosmetics dedicated to my beautiful daughter I can’t wait for the reveal!!!!”