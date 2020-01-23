‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Marie Reveals If She’s Still In Touch With Ex-Husband Mike Shay

Scheana Marie spoke of her former spouse on 'WWHL.'

Scheana Marie opened up about her current relationship with ex-husband Mike Shay during last night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live.

After a caller phoned into the After Show and questioned fellow guest June Diane Raphael about her favorite ex of the Vanderpump Rules cast member, the actress responded by saying she had a soft spot for Shay and found him to be a “sweet teddy bear.” This prompted Scheana to reveal where the two of them stand today.

“And that’s why he’s the only one I’m still in touch with,” she replied, according to a clip shared by Bravo.

The couple was together when Vanderpump Rules first began airing in January 2013 and as the series continued, fans watched as they got engaged, married, and divorced.

Although Scheana and Shay’s split was quite dramatic as rumors swirled regarding his alleged drug relapse, which he denied, and she quickly moved on with her now-ex-boyfriend, Robert Parks-Valletta, the couple appears to be on civil terms with one another at this point. According to Scheana, Shay is “happy” with his life post-split.

“I think he’s still kind of finding himself but he’s happy and he’s doing well,” she shared.

At another point during the Watch What Happens Live: After Show, Scheana was asked about whether or not she’s still friends with Robby Hayes, who one person labeled as her “ex.” However, rather than answer the question, she first confirmed that he was definitely not an ex. Instead, he is someone who she made out with on a few separate occasions.

Scheana then said that she and Robby are still friends and neighbors living on the west side of Los Angeles.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules well know, Scheana’s love life has been at the forefront of her storyline on the show for the past several years. She has continued to be a primary focus during Season 8 as she butts heads with Max Boyens, who she dated for just one month.

In recent weeks, Scheana has accused Max of downplaying their romance as he attempted to focus his attention on new cast member Dayna Kathan, who Scheana has been training at SUR Restaurant.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Schenaa appeared on NBC 4‘s New York Live earlier this week, where she admitted that she wished Bravo would show more of her life outside of her dating activities and her time spent at SUR Restaurant.