Sofia Richie Goes Shirtless Under A Leather Jacket On Instagram

Sofia Richie posted a new Instagram update to her feed earlier today. She was seen going shirtless under a leather jacket.

The ensemble that she wore was all-black and sleek. Her jacket was unbuttoned with lapels and structured shoulders. She paired this with tight, black pants. The waistband fell right under her belly button. She completed her look with a pair of black sandals.

The stunner’s choice to go shirtless and braless left her cleavage peeking through. Her toned abs were also on display, and her skin looked flawless and glowing.

Sofia accessorized with a couple of thin, short necklaces. She also wore a light manicure. In addition, the beauty opted to wear her hair down in a middle part. She slicked her locks down and brushed it behind her ears.

There were two photos in the set. The first one showed her gazing at the camera straight-on with her hands by her sides. She propped out her right foot slightly to the side. The second image was very similar, except that this time, the model raised her left hand into the air as if she’d just finished touching her hair. She glanced into the distance to her left.

The backdrop was equally eye-catching. A large, colorful piece of framed art hung on the wall behind Sofia. It featured a redheaded woman, and her hair was prominent in the piece. Her eyes were bright blue and the bottom of the artwork had splashes of orange.

In addition, a small sculpture could be seen behind her on the ground. It was a piece by Keith Haring. The bear-shaped artwork was covered with his iconic, colorful drawings. It was a few feet tall.

The bombshell’s followers had plenty of nice things to say in the comments section.

“Art by art,” declared a fan.

“Omg serving 90s business chic yes!” gushed an admirer.

“Okay absolutely love this babe omg,” raved a supporter.

“You could step on my toes with your heels i would thank you,” joked a fourth Instagram user.

Previously, the bombshell rocked a similar ensemble in a post from September 4. She went shirtless in a snakeskin-print outfit, which consisted of a trench coat and matching pants. Her waist was cinched with a belted accent. Sofia stood next to building with reflective windows. She stood with her left hand on the wall and glanced down at the camera with a full pout. Her hair was also slicked back with a middle part.