Glamorous Babe Natalia Barulich Flashes Her Long Legs In A Satin Trenchcoat

Cuban-Croatian model Natalia Barulich looked like a glamorous Barbie doll in her latest Instagram share. She wowed her 2.6 million followers with a sultry photograph that put some of her best physical assets on display.

Natalia didn’t mention where exactly she posed for the image, but she mentioned Paris in her caption, which led many fans to guess she was visiting the city of love. The drop-dead gorgeous model reclined her body against an ornate spiral staircase, and a wrought-iron railing was visible wrapping around the length of the stairs where she was perched.

She wore a gorgeous champagne-colored saint trenchcoat designed by Miu Miu. It wasn’t apparent if Natalie wore any clothing beneath her luxurious coat. She flashed a fair bit of her lower half, particularly her smooth, slender legs, which she complemented with a pair of nude stilettos.

The captivating hottie accented her chic ensemble with a layered pearl necklace and vintage dangly earrings. She looked like a classic movie star, finishing off her overall look with a single white rose held up to her face.

As if her outfit wasn’t jaw-dropping enough, Natalia also rocked a full face of makeup that perfectly matched her style. She applied a matte shade of red lipstick to her parted lips, contoured her elegant cheekbones, defined her eyebrows, and added a thick coating of mascara to her almond-shaped eyes. Her hair, styled by Stéphanie Bodin, was left loose to hang down in voluminous waves.

While her latest update was modest compared to some of her racy swimsuit snaps from the past, fans still poured into her comments section to shower the beauty in compliments. In as little as three hours, her post managed to rack up over 59,000 likes and more than 600 comments.

The majority of fans were transfixed on the model’s good looks, but some stopped by to add how much they liked her cheeky caption.

“U look amazing really,” wrote a fan, adding a single red heart emoji to their remark.

“Be gentle with Paris!!!” teased a second person.

“*changes name to Paris*” joked a third user, inserting a laughing emoji to their message.

“[I] love you my flower!” a fourth admirer chimed in.

Whenever the stunner decides to embrace her inner fashionista, she seems to spare no expense. Previously, The Inquisitr reported that Natalia had dressed up as Princess Jasmine from Disney’s Aladdin. She looked absolutely incredible in her costume and even brought along her own magic lamp prop — the video earned over 221,000 likes.