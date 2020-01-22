Kate Upton Whips Out Her Boob In Brand New Breastfeeding Photo, Earning A Ton Of Attention From Fans

Kate Upton is dropping jaws for many reasons in the most recent snap that was shared on her popular social media page. As fans of the blond bombshell know, she regularly shares photos and videos of herself in some sexy outfits, and pretty much nothing is off-limits as she regularly poses in bikinis and even lingerie from time to time. Earlier today, the mother-of-one shared a photo of herself with her daughter, attracting a ton of attention from her followers.

In the image, the beauty appeared to be somewhere tropical, though she did not specifically tag her location in the post. For the photo op, she sat on a white outdoor couch with some palm trees and the ocean just behind her. She looked like she was ready for some fun in the sun, rocking a black swim top that she pulled down, exposing her breast as she fed her daughter. Upton edited the photo so that her chest and her daughter’s face were hidden in the shot, covering both with a single pink heart emoji. The model put a towel on her lap but part of her legs was visible.

The wife of MLB star Justin Verlander accessorized her look with a straw hat that had a light pink band on it, also wearing her long, blond locks down and straight. The blond beauty also sported a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, and blush. Upton’s daughter appeared on her lap in the shot, wearing only a diaper.

In the caption of the post, the model took the opportunity to clarify some comments that she made about the pressures of being a new mom and breastfeeding.

The post has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s earned her a ton of attention, racking up over 44,000 likes, in addition to well over 300 comments within just minutes of going live. Some of her admirers commented on the photo while countless others expressed their opinions about her views on motherhood. A few more simply dropped a line to let her know that they are big fans.

“Love this! Thank you for being real,” one fan commented along with a series of red heart emoji.

“You are a legend in these dark times. Luv ya!” a second admirer added.

“I’m about to become a mother and I really needed to hear this,” one more chimed in.