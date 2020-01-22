Kate Upton Whips Out Her Boob In Brand New Breastfeeding Photo, Earning A Ton Of Attention From Fans

Kate Upton is dropping jaws for many reasons in the most recent photo that was shared on her popular social media page. As fans of the blond bombshell know, Upton regularly shares photos and videos of herself in some sexy outfits and pretty much nothing is off limits as she regularly poses in bikinis and even lingerie from time to time. Earlier today, the mother of one shared a photo of herself with her daughter and so far, it’s attracted a ton of attention from her fans.
In the photo, the beauty appeared to be somewhere tropical though she did not specifically tag her location in the post. For the photo op, the bombshell sat on a white outdoor couch with some palm trees and the ocean just behind her. She looked like she was a ready for some fun in the sun, rocking a black swim top that that she pulled down, exposing her breast as she fed her daughter. Upton edited the photo so that her chest and her daughter’s face were not visible in the shot, covering both with a single pink heart emoji. The model put a towel on her lap but part of her legs were visible in the snapshot.
The wife of MLB star Justin Verlander accessorized her look with a straw hat that had a light pink band on it while she wore her long, blond locks down and straight. The blond beauty also sported a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, and blush. Upton’s daughter appeared on her lap in the shot, wearing only a diaper. In the caption of the post, the model took the opportunity to clarify some comments that she made about the pressures of being a new mom and breastfeeding.
View this post on Instagram
I want to take a minute to clarify the context of feeling pressures as a new mother and breastfeeding in the @editorialistmagazine article. When asked about getting back in shape after pregnancy I discussed the major pressures that are out there for new moms to “snap back” right after having a baby. Every woman experiences this due to the unnecessary and unrealistic expectations that are brought into every household, mostly via social media. I certainly felt these pressures, as all women do. I tried to push myself early to get back to the gym, eat perfectly and try to achieve this alleged “snap back”. But, after realizing how ridiculous these pressures are I quickly gave myself some slack and lived in the moment as a new mother. Every woman needs to give their body time to heal and to soak in those early, precious moments. I realized quickly that between breastfeeding, healing, little-to-no sleep, off-the-charts hormone changes and experiencing everything for the first time that those weight-loss pressures are extremely unnecessary, and I decided to turn my energy towards my family. Every mother’s experience is different with every baby. I’ve learned everyone’s journey is extremely personal and no two are the same. My energy was drained but my heart was extremely full, and I decided to not let others’ opinions and expectations get in the way of my own personal timeline. In my opinion, enjoy the moments with your new baby and growing family, allow your body time to heal and make sure to go at your own pace. #motherhood #sharestrong
The post has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s earned her a ton of attention, racking up over 44,000 likes in addition to well over 300 comments within just minutes of going live. Some of her fans commented on the photo while countless others expressed their opinions about her views on motherhood. A few more simply dropped a line to let her know that they are big fans.
“Love this! Thank you for being real,” one fan commented along with a series of red heart emoji.
“You are a legend in these dark times. Luv ya!,” a second fan added.
“I’m about to become a mother and I really needed to hear this,” one more chimed in.