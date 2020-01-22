‘Falcon And The Winter Soldier’ Set Shots Show First Look At U.S. Agent

Shooting has begun on Falcon and the Winter Soldier. That means the public is finally getting its first look at characters set to appear in the Disney Plus show.

On Tuesday, MCU fans got a look at the man who will be anointed as the replacement for Steve Rogers and more importantly, Captain America. Wyatt Russell has been cast as John Walker, an armed services veteran who eventually takes the mantle of U.S. Agent.

The Wrap reports filming has started in Atlanta and Russell shot two scenes. In one of those scenes, the actor is shown decked out in his own version of the Captain America uniform. That includes the iconic shield.

The Captain America scene shows John Walker appearing to wave at a crowd of military personnel in what is most likely his unveiling as the replacement for the First Avenger. Another picture is likely from earlier in Walker’s origin story as he’s still wearing his army fatigues and has his arm in a sling.

The picture where he’s in his military uniform is almost assuredly his homecoming from war and shortly before he’s given the job as the new Captain America. Just how loyal to the comic books Falcon and the Winter Soldier is going to be when it comes to Walker isn’t known.

In the books, the character started off as a wannabe Cap’ known as Super Patriot. After Steve Rogers defied the federal government one too many times, the people in charge decided it was time for a new hero to wear the stars and stripes.

After Walker took possession of the famous shield, he showed a zest for taking down the bad guys in the most violent ways possible. After an encounter where Rogers saw the brutality Walker employed, he decides to get his old job back. This move forced Walker out and into the role of the U.S. Agent.

In Falcon and the Winter Soldier, a situation where the old Captain America can take back his cowl isn’t possible. Rogers passed away from old age at the end of Avengers: Endgame but not before handing his shield to the Falcon.

It stands to reason the comic book rivalry between two super soldiers will be replaced by the characters played by Anthony Mackie and Wyatt Russell being at odds.

The shots on set and confirmation of the U.S. Agent comes just one day after rumors of some of the big villains the titular characters will square off against. Baron Zemo has been previously confirmed but there are now whispers the supervillain turned do-gooder group the Thunderbolts will make their Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Falcon and the Winter Soldier.