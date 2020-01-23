‘Vikings’ Season 6: Ivar And Igor’s Dangerous Agenda Continues Regarding Prince Oleg

Ivar the Boneless continues to encourage Prince Igor in the latest episode of 'Vikings.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 8 (titled “Valhalla Can Wait”) of History Channel’s Vikings Season 6. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh Andersen) and Prince Igor (Oran Glynn O’Donovan) continue to play a dangerous game regarding Prince Oleg (Danila Kozlovsky) in the latest episode of Vikings.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ivar recently released Oleg’s brother, Prince Dir (Lenn Kudrjawizki), from captivity. This was done behind Oleg’s back and without his apparent knowledge. Forbes also points out that in Episode 7, Ivar received a visitor alerting him to the fact that Dir was still safe and that he would also support Ivar in his plan to overthrow Oleg’s control of Igor, who is the rightful heir to the throne. While no news arrived from Dir in the latest episode of Vikings, Ivar continued to quietly encourage Igor when it came to his claim to the throne.

Igor was seen using a puppet in order to assert his authority in Episode 8 and it did not go well. When Ivar and Oleg were discussing the upcoming attack by the Rus on Scandinavia, Ivar suggested they ask Igor for his opinion. Using the puppet, Igor stated that he should be entitled to make his own decisions regarding matters of importance and that Igor was actually the one in power.

Jonathan Hession / History Channel

Oleg responded aggressively. Breaking Igor’s puppet, he then claimed that Igor was his ward and should listen to Oleg regarding important matters. He also told Igor in no uncertain terms that he would cut out his tongue and feed his liver to his dogs should he step out of line once more.

Igor was upset by this display. However, later on, Ivar comforted the child and told him that everything would be alright. Whether or not this is true remains to be seen as Oleg can be very aggressive when it comes to slights over his perceived power. In addition, it appears that Oleg knows considerably more about Ivar than he should so the potential is there that Oleg is leading both Ivar and Igor into a trap.

As to how this storyline will play out remains to be seen and viewers will have to tune into future episodes of Vikings in order to find out more.

Season 6 of Vikings returns to the History Channel on Wednesday, January 29, at 10 p.m.