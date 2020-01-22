Fitness Model Kelsey Wells Flaunts Incredible Physique In Skintight Workout Gear

The fitness model looked incredible in her latest Instagram update.

On Wednesday, January 22, Kelsey Wells, founder of the PWR programs, provided her 2.7 million Instagram followers with some fitness inspiration by sharing a sizzling snap.

The picture shows the 29-year-old sitting on gray hardwood flooring in a dimly lit room. She sat with her elbow resting on her bent knee, as she gazed into the camera, flashing her beautiful smile. Kelsey flaunted her fit physique in a magenta sports bra and matching leggings. The skintight workout gear put her incredible curves and toned midsection on full display. She accessorized the sporty look with a white Apple Watch and a pair of multicolored Nike tennis shoes.

For the photo, the brunette bombshell pull back her hair in what appears to be a low ponytail, with a few tendrils framing her gorgeous face. She enhanced her already gorgeous features by wearing a minimal amount of makeup, an application that included glowing highlighter, sculpted eyebrows, voluminous lashes, and nude lipstick.

In the caption, the mother-of-one shared an empowering message about how exercise can have a positive impact on one’s mental health, even if physical results are not immediately seen. She also stated that she has been attempting to change the conversation regarding fitness in order to “help as many people as possible.” The social media sensation proceeded to implore fans to share their own fitness journey in the comments section.

Fans were quick to fulfill Kelsey’s request.

“Exercise has not only changed my life but has saved my life! It has become the best way to increase my self love which has been something I have struggled with since before I can remember. I actually feel strong and appreciate my body more than I ever thought was possible and I can’t wait to continue building that positive relationship with myself,” wrote one commenter.

“Movement connects me to myself. Makes me more positive, energetic and focused,” added another Instagram user.

Many of Kelsey’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“First of all, that color looks amazing on you,” praised a fan.

“You are the most beautiful woman I know. Inside and out,” chimed in another Instagram user.

Fans seemed to love the post as it soon racked up more than 17,000 likes.

The personal trainer has a tendency to post fitness related content on social media. Earlier this month, she uploaded a workout video, in which she did squats, push-ups, and mountain climbers while wearing a black sports bra and shorts. That post has been liked over 16,000 times since it was shared.