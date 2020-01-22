Bella Thorne Is A Bombshell In Little Black Dress & Sexy Animal Print Boots

Bella Thorne is feeling herself in the most recent series of photos that was shared on her page. As fans of the actress know, pretty much nothing is off limits when it comes to rocking a wide-variety of sexy clothing and sharing the photos on her popular account. The beauty regularly struts her stuff in bikinis, lingerie, and nearly nude shots and with each and everything she posts, the stunner earns a ton of attention from fans. In the most recent post, the stunner sizzled in not just one but three new photos.

In the first image in the series, Thorne struck a pose front and center, looking straight into the camera with a slight smile on her face. She did not specifically mention to fans where she was in the shot but she sat on a black chair with a wood door just at her back. The actress looked incredibly sexy in a tight black dress that offered generous views of her cleavage while she leaned over and into the camera. To go with the dress, the beauty rocked a pair of sexy, lace-up animal print boots that hit at her thigh.

The bombshell also wore her long, ombre-dyed locks down and slightly messy and also rocked a ton of jewelry around her neck. In addition, the 22-year-old sported a stunning application of makeup that included winged eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipstick. In the second photo in the deck, Thorne posed in front of what appeared to be a stage, looking over her shoulder and into the camera. The last photo was just as sexy as the first two with Thorne standing in front of the camera and snapping a selfie.

The series of photos has only been live on her account for a short time but it’s already earned her rave reviews from her fans, racking up over 250,000 likes in addition to well over 1200 comments. While some of her followers commented on the post to gush over her gorgeous figure, countless others dropped a line to let her know that they like her outfit. A ton of others were left speechless and commented using emoji rather than words.

“I LOVE YOU SO MUCH BELLA,” one fan gushed, adding a series of red heart emoji.

“Ohh wow Bella, you look amazing. I am your biggest fan in the whole world,” another social media user commented.

“You’re so darn cute that it actually hurts me,” a third Instagrammer user wrote on the series of sexy shots.