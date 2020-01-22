Candice Swanepoel Rocks Minuscule Crocheted Bikini & Thigh-High Boots In ‘Care Bears’-Themed Photo

Candice Swanepoel shared a stunning new update to her Instagram page that has her 14 million fans going crazy.

On Wednesday, January 22, the longtime Victoria’s Secret Angel took to the popular social media app to post a sneak peek from her shoot with Vogue Japan in which she rocks a revealing and fun outfit that highlights her killer physique.

For the photo inspired by the Care Bears, the South African supermodel is posing in a white setting as she strikes a sculptural pose. She has her side to the camera as she takes both arms to her head and one leg in front of the other. According to one of the tags, the shoot was captured by Luigi and Iango, a fashion photographer duo.

Swanepoel is rocking a barely-there two-piece bathing suit in a lime green color that contrast with the model’s pale skin tone. The bikini top features two crocheted circles that go on her breasts and include a light-colored detail at the center of either one. The top boasts spaghetti straps that tie up behind Swanepoel’s neck, and another one that wraps around her ribcages.

On her lower body, the model has on a pair of matching bikini bottoms with light green straps that tie on her sides, creating swiveling strings that dangle onto her hips. The straps sit high on her sides and low on the front, exposing quite a bit of skin.

Swanepoel is also sporting fun boots that reach up to her thighs, just above her knees. The boots boast a print depicting the different multi-colored characters from the Care Bears animated television series from the 1980s.

Completing her colorful look, Swanepoel has on a pair of futuristic pink goggles. The model’s blond hair is slicked back and styled down in straight strands that cascade onto her bare back.

In her caption, Swanepoel included a part of the Care Bears theme song.

The photo proved to be a hit with her fans. Within the first hour of going live, the photo has garnered more than 70,000 likes and upwards of 390 comments. Users of the social media platform flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts about the fun shoot, and to shower Swanepoel with compliments and emoji.

“Out of this world,” one user raved.

“Love you so much queen,” replied another user, including a heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“Perfect carnaval attire!” suggested a third fan.

“Omg the boots!!!!!!!” added another user, trailing the message with cats with heart eyes and pink emoji.