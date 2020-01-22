Juice WRLD Autopsy Reveals Cause Of Death As Accidental Overdose, Toxic Levels Of Oxycodone & Codeine

The autopsy for fallen rapper Juice WRLD has been revealed and shows that the cause of his death was due to an accidental overdose of several drugs.

Fans of the rapper and the music industry were stunned when it was announced that Juice WRLD passed away just days after his 21st birthday. TMZ confirmed that the rapper, whose real name is Jarad Anthony Higgins, was found with oxycodone and codeine in his system when he died. The outlet reports that oxycodone is one of the main ingredients found in Percocet, which was something Juice WRLD was found with upon his death. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Juice WRLD died from the toxic levels of drugs in his body.

The outlet also confirms that Juice WRLD passed away during a drug bust in Chicago’s Midway Airport. The rapper is said to have swallowed several Percocet pills as a way to hide the evidence from the police. Shortly after swallowing the pills, the young star suffered a seizure which ultimately led to his demise.

During his career, Juice WRLD wasn’t shy about telling his fans of his drug use. The “Lucid Dreams” rapper had said in his lyrics that he often uses lean, which is a codeine-cough syrup. The fact that codeine was in Juice WRLD’s system could be a sign that he was using the syrup before he died.

While he was alive, Juice WRLD’s drug use was a known factor to his loved ones as well. He had shared on Twitter earlier last year that he was devoted to quitting drugs for good. The rapper also publicly apologized to his girlfriend, Ally Lotti, for putting her through his addictions and “scaring her” with his drug use.

His mother, Carmella Wallace, even spoke with TMZ regarding her son’s battle with addiction. She confirmed that her son was addicted to prescription drugs and said in a statement that she hopes his death sheds light to anyone who may be suffering from abuse as well.

“We loved Jarad with all of our hearts and cannot believe our time with him has been cut short. As he often addressed in his music and to his fans, Jarad battled with prescription drug dependency,” Wallace said. “Addiction knows no boundaries and its impact goes way beyond the person fighting it. Jarad was a son, brother, grandson, friend and so much more to so many people who wanted more than anything to see him defeat addiction.”