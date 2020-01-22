Broadcaster Who Called Impeachment ‘Jew Coup’ Gets Trump White House Press Credential To Cover Davos Forum

An 'end times' Christian broadcaster known for his anti-Semitic programs has again received a press credential from the White House.

A right-wing broadcaster with a history of making anti-Semitic statements and who called the impeachment of Donald Trump a “Jew coup,” has been granted an official White House press credential to cover the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where Trump delivered an address on Tuesday. That Rick Wiles, of the “end times” site TruNews received the White House credential was confirmed by CNN reporter and host Jake Tapper, who reported the confirmation he received via Twitter.

In a TruNews online broadcast last October, Wiles threatened that Donald Trump’s supporters — including “veterans, cowboys, mountain men,” and “guys who know how to fight” — would bring “violence to America” and “hunt down” Democrats if Trump were removed from office.

“We just want to thank President Trump and the White House for extending the invitation to be here,” Wiles said in a YouTube video recorded at Davos this week, as quoted by Right Wing Watch. “We got to see the president up close, hear the entire speech, and we’re again just honored that we are here.”

In his broadcast last November in which Wiles blamed Trump’s impeachment on “Jews,” Wiles said that “this is a coup led by Jews,” aimed not only at removing Trump, but at “removing you and me.”

“That’s the next thing that happens when Jews take over a country, they kill millions of Christians,” Wiles said in the November video.

Donald Trump departs the White House for Davos, Switzerland. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

But the Davos forum is not the first time that the TruNews site has received press credentials from the Trump White House. During a press conference in September of 2018, Trump took a question from Wiles’ TruNews co-host Edward Szall who had been credentialed to be part of the White House press corps, according to the side Gizmodo.

Szall at the time asked Trump a question about “this great deal, the peace deal” between Israel and the Palestinians.

Gizmodo noted that the TruNews outlet has broadcast alarming warnings that “commandos in the employ of Jews and LGBTQ people are preparing to assault the White House and decapitate Trump and his family.”

Right Wing Watch describes Wiles as “deeply anti-Semitic” noting that many of his TruNews broadcasts are dedicated to “railing against Israel and Jews.”

But Wiles and his co-hosts are now among the press corps covering Trump’s appearance at Davos, where on Tuesday he delivered a speech, followed by an interview of Wednesday in which he stated that he is now open to cutting social security and Medicare, reversing one of the key promises of his 2016 presidential campaign.