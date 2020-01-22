‘My 600-LB Life’ J.T. Update: See Pictures Of The 900-LB Oklahoma Man’s Amazing Transformation

J.T. came to My 600-LB Life as one of the largest people ever featured, and now has made one of the biggest transformation fans have ever seen.

Topping the scales at nearly 900 pounds, the Oklahoma man had an acute awareness of the dangers of his food addiction, and at the same time an inability to curb the dangerous habits. He was hoping that a trip to visit Dr. Younan Nowzaradan would help turn that around and change his life.

As updates from J.T.’s time on the TLC docu-series show, he was able to make an incredible transformation. As Distractify noted, he was able to lose almost 400 pounds, thank in part to a relocation to Houston. Over the last several seasons of the show, those who commit to moving to Houston to work directly with Dr. Now have seen significantly better results than those who return home and try the program on their own, and even more than those who decide to drop out of the weight loss program entirely and forge their own path.

That was what happened last week, when Bethany Stout decided to return home after Dr. Now’s suggestion that she needs to seek therapy for the mental health issues that were holding back her progress. Though Bethany’s Facebook updates show that she appeared to continue losing weight, it was not nearly as dramatic as others featured on the show.

J.T.’s progress appeared to be significant. The Distractify story contained a screenshot from his My 600-LB Life episode that already showed a major difference in his frame. In the picture, J.T. appeared to be standing much more comfortably than he appeared earlier in the episode, when his mobility was severely limited.

J.T. himself said he felt like his life was turned around from his time on the show.

“I feel like all the hard work and all the sacrifice this took is paying off,” he said near the end of the episode. “A year ago, I couldn’t even see a future for myself.”

At nearly 900-lbs, the strain of travel takes a tremendous toll on J.T. Follow his weight loss journey on a new #My600lbLife tonight at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/nSpS6qlhLc — TLC Network (@TLC) January 22, 2020

Despite the obvious signs of progress, there were few other updates from J.T.’s time after My 600-LB Life.

It did not appear that J.T. had a significant social media presence, so those hoping to see how much more weight he has lost could have to wait. Those looking for pictures of J.T.’s transformation can check out TLC’s My 600-LB Life official page, where updates are frequently added, including pictures of what happened after their time on the docu-series.