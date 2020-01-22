Sara Underwood Flaunts Pert Derriere In Cozy Two-Piece Set

The model looked amazing while she posed in front of a beautiful waterfall.

On Wednesday, January 22, American model Sara Underwood shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 9.3 million Instagram followers.

The photos show the stunner posing in front of a waterfall with snow flocked trees in the background. The former Playboy Playmate sizzled in a long-sleeved, burgundy ribbed top and a pair of matching leggings. The skintight set left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience. Her incredible curves and toned midsection were put on full display. Sara also sported a tan Carhartt beanie and a pair of beige snow boots for additional warmth.

The blond bombshell styled her shoulder-length hair in tousled waves and enhanced her already gorgeous features with a minimal amount of makeup. The stunning application included glowing highlighter, sculpted eyebrows, and a light coat of mascara.

In the first picture, Sara stood, with her hands together and her legs spread apart, on snow covered ground. She looked off into the distance, as she flashed her beautiful smile. The 35-year-old altered her position for the following photo by turning her body to face away from the photographer. She arched her back and flaunted her pert derriere.

In the caption, the model provided additional advertisement for Fashion Nova by stating that she was wearing the brand’s “cozy up pant set.” She also noted that snow had made the waterfall all the more spectacular. In addition, she used the hashtag “pnw,” insinuating the photo was taken in the Pacific Northwest.

Many of Sara’s admirers took the time to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left fire and heart emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You’re so hot you’re going to melt all that snow!” gushed a fan, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Beautiful waterfall!! Also beautiful woman,” added a different devotee.

“You look delicious in that outfit,” wrote another commenter.

“You look so very wonderful,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it soon racked up more than 31,000 likes.

As fans are aware, Sara is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading a photo, in which she wore a skimpy black-and-red checked top and matching bottoms. That post has been liked over 212,000 times since it was shared.