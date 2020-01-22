Michelle Lewin Flaunts Her Legs While Wearing Stunning Red Over-The-Knee Boots & A Cozy Sweatshirt

Fitness expert Michelle Lewin just shared a new photo on her Instagram page that is generating a lot of heat. This particular ensemble is not necessarily the style that the Venezuelan bombshell typically wears in her posts. However, it still shows off her fabulous physique and her fans are loving it.

Michelle shared this new photo Wednesday afternoon and it did not take long for people to notice it. In her caption, she shared some inspirational thoughts about how perfection is a myth and she said that people should struggle to be a better version of themselves rather than struggle to be perfect.

The Venezuelan fitness model added a hashtag reminding people to stay true to themselves, and it looks like this really resonated with her followers.

As much as people loved the sentiments that Michelle wrote in the caption, the photo she uploaded seemed even more enticing. Oftentimes, fans see the 33-year-old blond bombshell wearing workout clothes or swimwear that allows her to flaunt her insane abs and other notorious fit and pert body parts. This new snap, however, was different.

This new photo was a selfie that Michelle snapped in the bathroom of the gorgeous Miami, Florida home she shares with her husband Jimmy Lewin. She wore a black knit beanie hat on her head and an oversized black sweatshirt featuring the infamous lips-and-tongue logo of The Rolling Stones on the front of it.

Michelle had her blond hair styled straight and her locks peeked out from underneath her beanie. It looks like she had a casual daytime makeup palette going, with a neutral lipstick.

While Michelle may have looked adorable from the waist up, she did add some sizzle with her footwear. The Venezuelan bombshell wore red over-the-knee high-heeled boots and these were definitely a big hit. In addition, Michelle went without pants or leggings for this selfie. If she had shorts on, they were short enough to remain hidden by her long sweatshirt.

Michelle’s Instagram posts always garner a lot of love and this one was no exception. The fitness enthusiast has 13.5 million followers on the popular social media site and within just one hour, more than 101,000 of them had liked this new photo. Hundreds of comments were posted as well and people clearly liked what they saw.

“Girl!!!!! You bettttttttter stop,” declared one of Michelle’s fans.

“Wow! That’s a serious good look for you!! WOW” praised another impressed follower.

“Hottest chick in the world,” raved someone else.

The Venezuelan fitness model knows how to let loose and have fun, something she demonstrated in another recent Instagram post as she trained and teased singer Jason Derulo. This Wednesday look may have been a bit out of the ordinary for Michelle, but it seems to have made quite the big impression on her millions of followers anyway.