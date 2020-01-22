Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Kyle Drops A Bombshell On Lola

Gutwrenching new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Kyle confesses his misdeeds to Lola, and she’s not exactly in the forgiving mood after learning that her husband kissed his ex-wife, Summer.

Although Y&R has been preempted for two days so far this week, from previews and spoilers, viewers know that Summer (Hunter King) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) kiss during their business trip after Kyle punched Theo (Tyler Johnson) earlier in the week. The two are in San Francisco, and after they make a huge business deal, Summer and Kyle return to their hotel room to celebrate. When Summer notices Kyle fails to text Lola (Sasha Calle) about the good news, she asks some pointed questions about Kyle’s happiness.

Kyle actor, Michael Mealor talked about the bombshell storyline with Soap Opera Digest recently, and he teases that Kyle is in for a rude awakening from his wife when she hears the truth.

“Before Summer kissed Kyle, she gave him a lot to think about when it comes to what’s really going on in his marriage,” Mealor revealed. “Now he’s thinking “Wait, she actually might be saying something that’s the truth.'”

Kyle and Lola have been married for less than one year. Before that, he and Summer also had a short marriage, to which he agreed to get Summer to donate part of her liver to save Lola’s life. So far, Kyle and Lola have basked in their honeymoon phase. Still, Lola’s failure to discourage Theo and Kyle’s hatred towards his cousin, who is also Lola’s friend, has caused some strain in their relationship.

When he returns to Genoa City, Lola senses something is going on with Kyle, and at first, he doesn’t tell his wife about the situation with Summer in San Francisco. However, Lola isn’t so easily dissuaded when she knows something happened.

“I think her conversations with Theo have given her that kind of confidence of not letting Kyle off the hook so easily. That Theo is definitely a thorn in Kyle’s side,” said the actor.

Ultimately, Lola pushes, and Kyle tells his wife that he and Summer shared a kiss. Of course, Kyle also insists that the kiss meant nothing to him, and any bit of passion ended with the lip lock, so nothing else happened. It doesn’t seem like Lola sees it that way, though. She’s furious about Kyle’s infidelity.

“Kyle soon realizes that the honeymoon phase of the marriage is over,” teased Mealor.

The biggest question, though, is if their marriage will survive?