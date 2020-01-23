‘Vikings’ Season 6: Ubbe And Torvi Reach Iceland And Begin Their Search For Floki

However, in the latest episode of 'Vikings,' Kjetill Flatnose does not appear happy with Ubbe's arrival in Iceland.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses History Channel’s Vikings. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

The latest episode of Vikings sees Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith) and his wife, Torvi (Georgia Hirst) finally make the trek to Iceland in search of their dear friend, Floki (Gustaf Skarsgard). According to International Business Times, this story will also continue into the next episode of the show.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ubbe has been particularly interested in learning of Floki’s fate since Kjetill Flatnose (Adam Copeland) arrived in Kattegat at the beginning of Season 6 of Vikings. However, he was asked by his half-brother, Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig), to look after Kattegat while he was absent. Now that Bjorn has returned and Ubbe is free from his obligations, he quickly gets ready to leave on his voyage.

Floki’s story so far has seen the character leave Norway after the death of his beloved wife, Helga (Maude Hirst). Allowing the gods to take him wherever they wanted, he finally landed on the shores of a previously uncharted location. While this country becomes known as Iceland, initially, Floki thought he had landed in the world of the Norse gods.

Eventually, he returned to Kattegat in order to find others willing to settle in Iceland with him. Taking a small group, they returned to build a community but things did not go according to plan. Instead, one death led to another and Floki became disenchanted with his new world, setting off alone.

Jonathan Hession / History Channel

Floki was last seen in the Season 5 finale of Vikings when he entered a cave. Here, he found a Christian relic but an avalanche appeared to seal his fate. Since then, Kjetill has returned to Kattegat and appears to be hiding something regarding Floki when questioned by Ubbe and Bjorn.

Now, in the latest episode of Vikings, Ubbe and Torvi finally arrive in Iceland to begin their search for their dear friend. While Kjetill’s wife may have been honored to have a son of Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel) visit, the episode closed with Kjetill muttering under his breath and questioning the gods about the event.

“Odin, why did they have to come here?” Kjetill said. “All-Father, what have you done?”

As yet, it is unclear why he is so antagonistic toward Ubbe’s arrival, though that could be determined in next week’s episode.

Season 6 of Vikings returns to the History Channel on Wednesday, January 29, at 10 p.m.