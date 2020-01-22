American Model Jessica Weaver Sizzles In Skimpy White Swimsuit, Asks Fans To ‘Rate This Bikini’

American model Jessica Weaver has killer curves, and her 8.4 million followers fawn over them regularly. It is no wonder she has amassed such a strong following when she frequently shares sultry pics of herself in skimpy swimsuits and sexy lingerie. On Wednesday afternoon, she took to her page yet again to share another sizzling pic.

In the photo, the stunner could be seen sporting a deceptively simple white bikini. The plunging neckline of her top showed off her seemingly endless cleavage, but still supported her tremendous bust.

Her bathing suit bottoms were slightly more modest as they covered up the majority of her pelvic region. However, the high-cut design of her undies allowed the bodacious babe to flaunt her thick thighs and fit torso. She added eye-catching diamond jewelry to her belly button piercing, making her midriff look even more appealing.

Aside from the glitz in her navel, Jessica only wore a pair of studs in her ears. She opted not to wear any other accessories so as not to detract from her smoking hot outfit.

As is usual for her photographs, the bombshell did apply a full face of makeup to add to her captivating appearance. The application included an even layer of foundation, a hint of blush, defined eyebrows, lots of mascara, and shimmery pink lip gloss.

Jessica reclined on a gray couch in Los Angeles County, California. She didn’t specify exactly where she was when the photo was taken, but it can be assumed it was at a residential home, possibly her own.

In the caption, the model said she couldn’t wait for summer to finally arrive so she could soak up the sun. She asked her followers to rate her outfit, and the majority of them were happy to tackle the challenge. Her comments section was full of her many admirers, letting her know what they thought about her swimsuit and her enviable figure. It took less than four hours for the post to gain over 58,000 likes.

“Hottest body out there,” a fan complimented, adding a single heart-eyes emoji to their remark.

“10 plus… on your fab body,” said another admirer.

Some of the goddess’s fans seemed to think the swimwear was a little lacking but felt Jessica’s body made up for it.

“The bikini is a 3 you’re a 15,” wrote a user.

Last month, The Inquisitr reported that the blond hottie had shared a gorgeous photograph of herself wearing a short silk camisole that flaunted her impeccable curves.