Jessica Simpson Spills Details On Her Relationship With John Mayer: ‘He Was Obsessed With Me’

In her new book, Jessica says her Grammy-winning ex was obsessed with her 'sexually and emotionally.'

Jessica Simpson is opening up about one of her most controversial past relationships. In her long-awaited memoir, Open Book, the 39-year-old singer and fashion designer detailed her headline-making romance with singer John Mayer nearly 15 years ago.

In her book, Jessica revealed that she first met Mayer at a party shortly after her split from her ex-husband Nick Lachey in 2005. Jessica dished that Mayer began writing her notes and telling her that he wanted to have all of her “or nothing.”

“Again and again, he told me he was obsessed with me, sexually and emotionally,” the former MTV star wrote of Mayer in Open Book, according to People.

“The connection was so strong that he made me feel seductive, and he spoke about sex and my body in a way that made me feel powerful, at least physically,” Simpson added, via Page Six.

Jessica went on to say that while her physical connection with the “Your Body is a Wonderland” singer was “intense,” she was constantly worried that she “wasn’t smart enough for him.”

“He was so clever and treated conversation like a friendly competition that he had to win,” Jessica explained.

She added that she would often stop speaking because Mayer would challenge her during conversations, and she admitted that she was so worried about “disappointing him” she couldn’t even text him without having someone check her grammar and spelling.

The insecurity became so prevalent that Jessica began drinking to cope, as previously shared by The Inquisitr.

Several years after their split, Mayer was still talking about Jessica. In 2010, the Dead & Company singer and guitarist made headlines for his bizarre description of his relationship with the blonde beauty.

“Yeah, that girl is like crack cocaine to me,” Mayer told Playboy of Jessica, according to The Daily Mail. “Sexually it was crazy. That’s all I’ll say. It was like napalm, sexual napalm. Did you ever say, ‘I want to quit my life and just f*cking snort you?'”

Jessica was shocked by Mayer’s interview and the fact that he thought that she wanted to be called such a thing.

“I was floored and embarrassed that my grandmother was actually gonna read that,” Jessica wrote in her memoir.

After the Playboy interview, Jessica deleted Mayer’s number from her phone, despite the fact that her mouthy ex publicly apologized to her. She didn’t accept the apology and announced that part of her life was over.

Jessica, who is now happily married to former NFL player Eric Johnson, also got the last word in when she shot back at the Mayer during a 2010 appearance on The View shortly after his quotes about her made headlines.

“I thought he was stupid for breaking up with me,” Jessica said of Mayer. “And he’ll never have this napalm again.”