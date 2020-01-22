‘Cuban Kim Kardashian’ Claudia Sampedro Lifts Sweater To Expose Killer Physique In Underwear

Claudia Sampedro shared a new slideshow to her Instagram feed that has her 1.1 million fans drooling over her insane physique.

On Tuesday, January 21, the Cuban model and influencer — who is known for her uncanny resemblance to Kim Kardashian, as Cosmopolitan has pointed out — took to the popular social media platform to post two photos of herself in underwear to showcase her famous curves.

In the snapshots, Sampedro is standing in front of a gray wall indoors as she lifting up her top to reveal her taut abs underneath. According to the geotag the model included with her post, the pictures were taken in Miami, Florida.

Sampedro — who is also known for her relationship with former NFL defensive end/linebacker Julius Peppers — is wearing a sweater that boasts a textured striped print in black and beige. The top also features baggy sleeves that add an edge to the garment. Its boat-cut neckline help accentuate the model’s strong shoulder line. Sampedro indicated in her caption that her sweater is from Fashion Nova, a brand she represents as a model and ambassador, as per her Instagram bio.

On her lower body, the brunette bombshell has on a pair of black underwear bottoms. The panties sit higher on her sides and lower on the front, in a way that highlights the contrast between her full, wide hips and her itty bitty waist.

Sampedro is posing with one leg in front of the other, in a way that further showcases the natural curves of her body. The model is using one hand to grab onto the hem of her sweater as she takes the other to her head.

The Caribbean beauty has her blond-highlighted hair swept over to one side dramatically and styled down in large, loose waves that fall over right shoulder, coming to a rest on the front. Sampedro completed her look with dark smoky eye that gives her extra intensity.

The post proved to be popular with her fans. In under a day of being published, the photos were liked more than 29,800 times and attracted upwards of 290 comments. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to shower Sampedro with compliments and emoji, while sharing their admiration for her.

“Mamacita,” one user chimed in, following the words with a string of emoji depicting a diamond, drooling faces and a heart-eyes smiley.

“Your face [heart-eyes emoji] and body, but your face,” replied another one.

“[H]onestly. you keep redefining perfection. it doesn’t get any better than you,” a third fan raved.