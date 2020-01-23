‘Vikings’ Season 6: Gunnhild Has A Surprise Offer For Bjorn

When Gunnhild caught Bjorn cheating on her in the latest episode of 'Vikings,' she makes a surprising offer to her husband.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 8 (titled “Valhalla Can Wait”) of History Channel’s Vikings Season 6. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

In the latest episode of Vikings, Gunnhild (Ragga Ragnars) discovers that her husband, Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig), has been cheating on her. However, rather than get mad at him, she offers a compromise.

Over the last few seasons of Vikings, it has become apparent that Bjorn has trouble being faithful. Nearly every time he has proclaimed his love for a woman, he has later gone on to sleep with someone else.

As The A.V. Club points out, in Season 6, Bjorn has been married to Gunnhild but has recently also been having an affair with Ingrid (Lucy Martin). The handmaiden to Gunnhild initially pursued Bjorn after deciding that she would be good luck for him.

However, it has become apparent that since he has been cheating on his wife, he has lost the vote to become the King of all Norway and returned home to find his mother, Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick), and son had been killed. His mother by his half-brother, no less.

While the latest episode of Vikings saw Bjorn caught red-handed by his wife, things did not go the way many viewers were expecting. Instead of Gunnhild getting angry or upset, she offered a solution to Bjorn’s philandering ways: polygamy.

Jonathan Hession / History Channel

Gunnhild suggested for Bjorn to marry Ingrid and then they would all live together. She also reminded Bjorn that it was not an unheard suggestion and that even his own father had proposed it to Lagertha when he got Aslaug (Alyssa Sutherland) pregnant.

However, Bjorn was unsure of what to make of the whole situation. As he pointed out to Gunnhild, his mother rejected the proposal of Ragnar taking on a second wife and divorced him as a result. In the end, though, Bjorn did not make a choice and viewers will have to tune in to next week’s episode of Vikings in order to find out more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Bjorn has more to think about than merely the state of his marriage. With Harald Finehair (Peter Franzen) now the King of all Norway, Bjorn suspects an attack is imminent and he will have to prepare for that. Already, he has suggested to the people of Kattegat that they should plan for Harald’s attack and it seems likely that war will encroach on the town once more as Season 6 continues.

Season 6 of Vikings returns to the History Channel on Wednesday, January 29, at 10 p.m.