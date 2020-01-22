Joe Biden Snaps At Reporter After Being Questioned About Bernie Sanders Feud

CBS reporter Ed O’Keefe recently questioned democratic presidential candidate current frontrunner Joe Biden about his recent attack on Bernie Sanders, The Washington Examiner reported.

“Yesterday, you said you accepted Bernie’s apology, now you’re attacking him,” O’Keefe said, referring to Sanders’ apology for his surrogate’s op-ed that accused Biden of corruption. “Why are you doing that? Why wasn’t his apology enough, Mr. Vice President? Why attack Sanders?”

The question appeared to rattle Biden, who approached O’Keefe and awkwardly put his hands on him during his response.

“Why, why, why, why, why, why, why?” Biden asked. “You’re getting nervous, man. Calm down, it’s okay. He apologized for saying that I was corrupt. He didn’t say anything about whether or not I was telling the truth about Social Security.”

As Sanders continues to rise, his campaign has been focusing on Biden’s history of trying to cut Social Security. During a Wednesday appearance on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Biden accused Sanders of taking his old comments on the social insurance program out of context, The Hill reported.

“I find it amazing that we go back and look at statements and many of them, most of them [are] taken out of context of 10, 30, 35 years ago,” he said.

Strange moment between Joe Biden and CBS News’ Ed O’Keefe..

In response, Sanders’ campaign released an ad that included an audio clip of Biden’s fight against Social Security, an unusually aggressive move for Sanders.

Sanders’ strategy comes as a new national CNN poll shows him leading the 2020 Democrats in Iowa with 27 percent support. Biden, still the frontrunner in overall average polling, is in second with 24 percent support.

Let’s be honest, Joe. One of us fought for decades to cut Social Security, and one of us didn’t. But don’t take it from me. Take it from you. pic.twitter.com/qh7qb1Hmcl — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) January 22, 2020

Another poll by The Focus on Rural America puts Biden in first place in Iowa with 24 percent support. In second is Elizabeth Warren at 18 percent, and in third is South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg at 16 percent. Sanders comes in fourth with 14 percent support — a signification deviation from his ranking in the national CNN poll.

Biden has remained the frontrunner in the Democratic primary for the majority of the season. However, both Sanders and Warren have gradually gained ground. But while Warren has begun to dip lately, Sanders continues to place well in recent polling.

Friends of Biden’s are allegedly getting nervous about Sanders’ rise. As The Inquisitr reported, Barack Obama’s allies reportedly “hate” Sanders but have “no idea” how to stop him from running away with the nomination. According to a former senior Obama campaign staffer, the dislike of Sanders stems from his campaign’s implication that Obama was not a progressive.