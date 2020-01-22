‘Maxim’ Model Italia Kash Wears Scandalously Tiny Bra, Red Fishnets, And Panties With A Naughty Message

Maxim model Italia Kash — a.k.a. Toochi Kash — is famous for sharing extremely racy images on social media. The brunette vixen has amassed more than 3.4 million followers who love to see what kind of sexy pose or outfit she’ll come up with next. On Wednesday, the hottie shared yet another scintillating pic on Instagram that left very little to the imagination.

For the snapshot, Italia rocked an extremely tiny red bra, only skinny slivers of fabric covering her nipples kept the photo Instagram-friendly. Aside from the barely-there material, the full extent of her breasts was on display. Apart from the scandalous bra, the buxom babe also wore a pair of matching red fishnet stockings with white panties over the top. Her undies were emblazoned with a particularly raunchy phrase and adorned with two gingerbread cookies.

To complete her overall sex kitten look, Italia applied a full face of makeup. She expertly sculpted her eyebrows, used an even coating of foundation, contoured her high cheekbones, lined her lips, and colored them in with a pink matte shade. For her eyes, Italia rocked a glamorous look that included false eyelashes, dramatic winged eyeliner, and a little bit of eyeshadow.

Finally, the model donned a gold wristwatch, and it looked like she recently painted her manicured fingernails a light shade of pink.

She didn’t indicate where the photograph was taken, but it appeared to be inside the stunner’s home. She reclined against a couch with a leopard-print blanket spread out beneath her.

Italia is considered an icon to her many devoted followers. They wasted no time in showering her in compliments, drooling over her voluptuous curves, and flirting shamelessly with the beauty in her comments section. In under an hour, her post received over 13,000 likes.

“The sexiest woman on my IG,” said one person, adding two heart-eyes emoji to their remark.

“Wow so beautiful happy hump day hope you have a great day,” wrote another user.

“Love the red nets babe,” a third person complimented, inserting three red heart emoji to their message.

“To pretty for this world you must have used cheat codes,” commented a fourth admirer.

Previously, The Inquisitr reported that the minx had shared a saucy snap of herself in the smallest blue bikini top imaginable. Not only did she show off the majority of her chest, but her see-through white panties barely hid anything from view. The image was made even more sexual by a caption laden with innuendos written by Italia herself.