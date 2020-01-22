Pauline Tantot Flaunts Dangerous Curves In Skintight, Sparkling Purple Mini Dress On Instagram

Famous Instagram face Pauline Tantot put her killer curves on display in Paris this week. In a new post on her Instagram feed, the model rocked a super-short, skintight mini dress that did nothing but favors for her stunning body.

The post included two photos that showed Pauline standing on a dark green, winding staircase against a cream-colored wall. She stood out from her dimly-lit background in a bright purple dress covered in silver sparkles. The look put Pauline’s best assets on full display.

Pauline’s dress featured a bustier-style top that hardly contained her chest, allowing her ample cleavage to spill out on top. The skintight fabric hugged Pauline’s tiny waist closely and just barely fit over her curves. The lower half cut off just below the model’s pert derriere and accentuated the size of her booty. Of course, her long, lean legs looked fantastic as well.

Pauline accessorized the look with a dainty, gold necklace. Her makeup look was kept mostly natural, including some highlighter and a light pink gloss on her lips. The stunner’s long, blond hair fell down her shoulders in sleek, straight strands.

In the first photo, Pauline stood sideways on the stairs and arched her back slightly, which further emphasized her insanely curvy posterior. She also lifted one leg, daring her dress to ride up and cause a wardrobe malfunction as she gazed into the camera. The second photo showed Pauline from the front as she lifted a hand to her face and flashed a beautiful, closed smile.

The post garnered more than 130,000 likes and 730 comments in two hours, proving to be a hit with Pauline’s fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“You are beautiful, my love,” one fan said.

“How do I get that body,” another fan added with a star-eye emoji.

“You are all that and a bag of chips,” joked a third follower.

“Thanks for the smile,” said a fourth fan.

Many other responses were written in French, as Pauline mentioned in the caption that she was in Paris. Other fans simply expressed admiration for Pauline using various emoji.

Pauline’s fan base is ever-growing, and she just recently hit 3 million followers on Instagram. She celebrated the milestone by sharing a mirror selfie in which rocked a tiny, tan-colored crop top with no bra and an even tinier black thong. That post garnered more than 265,000 likes.