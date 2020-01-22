Lindsey Pelas Stuns In Cleavage-Baring Bodysuit

Lindsey Pelas looked sun-kissed and refreshed when she took to her Instagram story on Wednesday, January 22. The blond bombshell had just gotten over being sick at the beginning of the week, and she looked as radiant as ever.

Lindsey posted a photo and several videos to her story in the look, promoting an upcoming signing she was having in West Hollywood, California. In the still image, which she captioned, “She’s alive!!,” Lindsey stared at the camera with an intense gaze as she sat on her bed. Her blond hair was pulled up in a tight bun, with several brown strands peeking through the platinum.

She wore a white, cotton ribbed bodysuit with ruffles on the neckline. The ensemble was super low-cut, with Lindsey’s cleavage on full display. Lindsey’s tanned skin made the bright white bodysuit almost glow.

The model’s light brown brows were perfectly shaped and arched and framed her face. She wore a hint of dark mascara on her lashes, and a warm golden hue on her eyelids. The shadow ended just at her brow bone. She slightly over-lined her lips to make her already-plump pout appear bigger, and filled them in with a nude gloss that shimmered in the light.

In the video clips, Lindsey slightly changed her outfit, putting on black pants and wearing silver hoop earrings.

Before launching into all the details about her upcoming meet and greet, she first took the time to discuss the retroCAM Instagram filter she was using, imploring her fans to let her know what they think of it.

“First of all, I just got on to this new filter,” she said, posing for the camera. “Are we into it? Let me know.”

She then shared the information about the signing, which is being held at a Mexican restaurant in Los Angeles. She let everyone know that she’d be signing her calendars and drinking margaritas with fans. She even invited her dog to come. The pup cocked his head multiple times with excitement.

Lindsey also let fans in on what kind of makeup she’ll be wearing at the event.

“And I’m gonna be in full glam. None of this boring sh*t,” she said, referring to the neutral palette of makeup colors she was currently wearing.

As The Inquisitr has previously reported, Lindsey often shares racy images and videos on her Instagram grid and Instagram story. One of her most recent clips was of the model wearing a black bikini and posing on the beach.