Missy Elliott & H.E.R. Look Effortlessly Cool In Pepsi Super Bowl Ad & Tease For More To Come

Rap legend Missy Elliott and R&B songstress H.E.R. have collaborated together for Pepsi’s latest Super Bowl ad and they look effortlessly cool.

The duo both looked incredible in all-black attire. H.E.R. stunned in a black jacket with sequins embroidered on it paired with loose fitted pants. The “Best Part” hitmaker wore her signature aviator sunglasses and rocked a bold purple lip. She accessorized herself with hoop earrings and wore a ring on one of her fingers.

Elliott also wore a jacket that had different shaped circular balls going down the sleeves and large sparkly pockets at the front. The “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)” chart-topper rocked a short buzzcut hairstyle on one side and wavy lilac shoulder-length hair pushed over to the other side. The music icon rocked a glossy lip and bright shimmery eyeshadow. To match her look, she opted for a coat of black nail polish.

In the ad, the pair of them are both holding a can of Pepsi in one of their hands. On the left, H.E.R. tilted her head to one side and crossed her arms over. Next to her, Elliott placed one hand on her hip and the other holding the can in front of her. The “Work It” entertainer parted her lips and looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce glare.

For Elliott’s Instagram caption, the rapper teased fans that she and H.E.R. have something fire on its way, adding the flame emoji.

In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 141,000 likes and over 1,700 comments, proving to be a hit with her 3.6 million followers.

“I’M HERE FOR THIS,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“Yassss this is such a needed collaboration!!” another shared.

“I f**kin’ LOVE this picture!!!!” a third fan remarked, adding multiple love heart emoji.

“Didn’t know I needed this till RIGHT NOW!” a fourth follower commented.

According to Billboard, they will both star in a commercial together for a Pepsi Zero Sugar ad.

The publication noted that Elliott had previously appeared in one of football’s big game commercials a couple of years ago in 2018. She bagged herself a small role in an Mtn Dew ad, which featured Morgan Freeman lip-syncing her hit, “Get Ur Freak On.”

It is unknown at this point whether Elliott and H.E.R. have recorded a track together for the commercial or whether it will feature one of their already released songs. However, fans of the two talented females seem to very excited and happy that they are working together.