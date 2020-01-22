NeNe Leakes Responds To Wendy Williams Claim She’s Leaving ‘RHOA’

On Tuesday it was reported by Wendy Williams that NeNe Leakes had decided to quit The Real Housewives of Atlanta. While broadcasting her show, The Wendy Williams Show, yesterday the host noted she had gotten a text from NeNe during the commercial break where she proclaimed she was going to quit the popular Bravo franchise. Wendy announced the news to her crowd just moments after learning it, and also alleged that NeNe has some serious things going on in her life which she needed to share with her co-stars and viewers of RHOA.

It looks like Wendy’s announcement about NeNe’s personal business has upset the RHOA star. On Wednesday, the Glee alum tweeted her frustration with her friend, although she didn’t name Wendy specifically.

“Private conversations should be left in private! What are girlfriends for if you can’t vent to them on those type of days?” the 52-year-old wrote.

As of Wednesday evening, Wendy did not publicly respond to NeNe’s text.

NeNe was met with support and criticism from Twitter users, as many bashed Wendy for sharing the personal news while others called her a hypocrite.

“Unless you gave permission, I would be LIVID. How TF does a text end up being a segment on a show if not by design?” one supportive fan wrote.

Others reminded NeNe of her behavior last season on RHOA when she neglected to remove her microphone while speaking with Eva Marcille about very personal issues.

“That’s pretty ironic coming from someone who told her friend [Eva Marcille] she was having a private conversation then left her mic on………” another user commented.

Mixed in with supporters and haters were other users who believed NeNe and Wendy were in on the “publicity stunt” together.

“PUBLICITY STUNT! You sent it to Wendy, knowing she would talk about it, just like she does the majority of your conversations. You timed it for her show-time,” on tweeter accused the two women.

NeNe’s own tweet neither confirms or denies she’ll be quitting RHOA before its next season. The reality star just seemed to be expressing her frustration with news getting out, no matter if it is true or not. Since Season 12 is currently airing, it will be quite sometime before the women of RHOA are offered contracts to return for the new season. NeNe has plenty of time to decide if she really wants to leave the franchise, or if she wants to stick around for one more go.

It was previously reported that NeNe no longer enjoys being on the Housewives and considers it more of a “job,” when it used to be a lot of fun for her.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs every Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.