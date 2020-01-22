Brazilian Model Alessandra Ambrosio Exudes ‘Vacation Vibes’ In An Impossibly Tiny White Bikini

Alessandra Ambrosio is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

On Wednesday, the Brazilian model dazzled her 10.2 million followers with a sizzling new set of snaps that sent temperatures soaring on her feed. The upload contained a duo of photos that saw the 38-year-old exuding serious “vacation vibes” while sunbathing by the pool. The golden sun spilled over Alessandra’s flawless physique as she stretched out across a plush white lounge chair, all the while looking smoking hot in a sexy swimsuit from her own Gal Floripa Swimwear collection that left very little to the imagination.

Alessandra sent pulses racing in the impossibly tiny white bikini from her line that popped against her deep, all-over tan. The two-piece included a skimpy top with thin shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms, which she rested behind her head as she basked in the sun’s warmth. It boasted minuscule, triangle-shaped tops and a plunging neckline that left an ample amount of cleavage well within eyesight. Her millions of followers, however, hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW skin-baring display.

On her lower half, the babe sported a matching pair of bikini bottoms that were arguably even more risque than the top half of her look. The number covered only what was necessary and showcased the babe’s sculpted legs and killer curves thanks to its daringly high-cut design. Meanwhile, its thin waistband sat high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and flat midsection.

Next to Alessandra on the lounge chair was her pal and Gal Floripa co-founder Gisele Coria, who looked gorgeous in an itty-bitty bandeau-style bikini. She also added a pair of cat-eye sunglasses and sported a stack of necklaces that gave her pool-day look the perfect amount of bling.

Fans were quick to show the Victoria’s Secret Angel’s latest social media update some love. The double Instagram update has racked up over 28,000 likes after just 30 minutes of going live, and that number continues to grow by the minute. Dozens have flocked to the comments section as well, to leave compliments for Alessandra’s jaw-dropping display.

“Absolutely beautiful,” one person wrote.

Another said that Alessandra was “always soo perfect.”

“I’m a fan of your physique, you’re great,” commented a third.

Alessandra often shows off her incredible physique on Instagram. Over the weekend, she tantalized her fans again with another eye-popping snap that saw her and Gisele performing headstands in bikinis with a breathtaking sunset behind them. The steamy shot proved popular, racking up more than 76,000 likes.