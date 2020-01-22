UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Writes Love Message On Bathroom Mirror In Racy Red Lingerie

Arianny Celeste shared a sexy new update to her Instagram page to encourage her 3.2 million fans to purchase her 2020 calendar.

On Tuesday, January 21, the American UFC ring girl took to the popular social media app to post a sweltering image from the calendar in which she shows off her killer body in a skimpy lingerie set.

The photo shows Celeste sitting on a bathroom sink countertop with her back to the camera and both legs up. The model and ring girl is holding a red lipstick in her hand, which she is using to write “Love Arianny” on the mirror, drawing a heart in place of the “O.” According to the tag paired with her post, the picture was taken at a place called The Man-Cave in Los Angeles, California.

Celeste is wearing a deep red lingerie set that matches the color of the message. On her upper body, Celeste has on a top that features thick lacy straps that wrap around her shoulders. The top also has a satin-like strap that ties up behind her neck. In the mirror reflection, the viewer can see that the top also has a plunging neckline that puts her ample cleavage front and center.

On her lower body, Celeste is wearing a matching pair of lace bottoms that feature an extra strap that wraps around her midsection. The lingerie boasts a thong bottom, which bares quite a bit of Celeste’s booty in the photo.

Celeste is wearing her brunette tresses swept over to one side and styled down in waves that fall over her left shoulder, coming to a rest on her chest. Completing her look, she is rocking a smoky eye with reddish hues that match her bright lipstick. A golden shade of bronzer helps accentuate her cheeks, highlighting the structure of her face.

The model is looking into the camera with fierce eyes and parted lips.

The photo proved to be popular with her following. In under a day of going live, the photo has garnered more than 26,000 likes and upwards of 220 comments. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the California native took to the comments section to shower Celeste with compliments and emoji.

“I was just telling our 18 year I wanted to buy him a calendar to track his workouts… I didn’t exactly have this in mind, but [shrug emoji],” one user wrote.

“So stunning,” replied another fan, including a blue heart after the words.

“So spicy,” a third fan chimed in, following the comment with a chili emoji.