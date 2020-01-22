La La Anthony Shows Off Bodacious Curves In MultiColored BikiniFor New Instagram Photo

La La Anthony showed off her curves in the most recent photo on her Instagram page. In the shared snapshot, the former MTV Vee-Jay rocked a high-waisted multicolored bikini that featured blue and purple polka dots on the top and reddish stripes on the bottoms. The picture captured La La in profile as she smoldered at the camera. Her pose showed off her enviable derriere and shapely legs. She wore her hair in a slicked-back bun and appeared to have accentuated her eyes with shiny neutral-toned shadows and nothing more in terms of makeup.

According to the post’s geotag, La La was in the Dominican Republic when the photo was taken which explains the lush, tropical vegetation and swimming pool in the background.

In the photo’s tags, La La revealed that the bikini she wore is by swimwear company Bfyne. While she didn’t share the name of the design, a glance at the brand’s website reveals that she wore the “Uzuri Set” which currently retails for $ 195.99. La La’s photo obscured the design’s cross-over strap detail at the front which wraps around the neck. The top also combines two different bra styles while the briefs feature sheer panels.

The photo amassed over 180,000 likes and over 2,000 comments within an hour. In the comments section, the Power actress’s fans raved over her physical beauty. Some of those comments came from fellow celebrities like the rapper Trina, reality TV star Cyn Santana, and actress Gabrielle Union. Even La La’s husband chimed in, telling her to take it easy in Spanish.

But La La’s non-famous fans chimed in as well.

“Beautiful and gorgeous Queen like always,” one fan wrote.

“Nahhh you’ve been showing off Lala,” another added.

But amid all the compliments some commenter speculated that La La achieved her curves thanks to cosmetic procedures.

“Gettin that booty done was the best thang she ever did!!” a third commenter added. “Cuz she killin the game now!”

“You had a great plastic surgeon,” a fourth Instagram user wrote.

This is hardly the first time that La La has shown off her amazing figure in a bathing suit. In a photo from August of last year, she flaunted her curvy form in a tan snakeskin bandeau bikini as she stood nexto Khloe and Kim Kardashian.

“We go together @kimkardashian @khloekardashian,” she wrote in the caption.

The photo proved popular with La La’s fans as more than 350,000 Instagram users have liked it so far.