Fitness Bombshell Lauren Simpson Sends Temperatures Soaring In Lilac Thong Bikini: ‘Bout That Booty’

Lauren Simpson looked smoking hot in the most recent photo that was shared on her popular social media page. As those who follow the blond bombshell on Instagram know, Simpson has never been shy when it comes to flaunting her fit figure for fans, rocking a number of ridiculously sexy workout outfits in addition to some seriously hot swimwear as well. In the most recent photo op, the beauty dropped jaws in another barely-there ensemble that left little to the imagination.

In the caption of the photo, the bombshell tagged herself at Shelly Beach where she struck a pose in profile against a plain white wall. Simpson appeared to be incredibly confident in the shot, showing off her toned and tanned body in a skimpy lilac bikini that showed off some sideboob as well as her taut tummy and toned legs. Also on display was the model’s pert derriere, which was barely contained in the swimsuit.

For the photo op, the beauty wore her long, platinum locks down and at her back with some beachy waves running throughout. The model also showed off her gorgeous facial features in a lovely application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and matte lipstick. In the caption of the post, Simpson encouraged her fans to post sexy photos of themselves on social media. Even though the brand new photo has only been live on her page for a short time, it’s earned her a ton of attention from her nearly 2 million fans, racking up over 7,000 likes and 200-plus comments.

Some of the model’s fans commented on the photo to let her know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over her positive message in the caption of the photo. A few more followers were left speechless and commented with emoji rather than words.

“This is the prettiest picture of you. Not just cuz the booty is poppin. Lol. You just look so stunning,” one fan gushed, adding a series of pink heart emoji.

“You are gorgeous and such an inspiration! Thank you for this post,” a second fan added.

“I think you look amazing with the few extra kgs. You look strong and confident in this photo.

How we perceive ourselves is totally different sometimes to reality or how others see us, so I understand how you’d feel a little uncomfortable with a few extra kgs but honestly,” one more chimed in.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the model stunned in another NSFW outfit, that time in a black sports bra and tiny string panties. It comes as no surprise that the photo garnered well over 28,000 likes.