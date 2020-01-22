Tom Steyer Calls President Trump ‘Jealous’, Accuses Him Of Panicking Amid Impeachment Trial

'Donald, you're just jealous nobody wants to say hi to you,' Steyer tweeted.

Billionaire Tom Steyer called Donald Trump “jealous” and accused him of “panicking” about his impeachment trial on Wednesday, Yahoo News reports.

The president and the California businessman got into a war of words on Wednesday morning, and it started with a tweet. Specifically, Trump retweeted another Twitter user’s comment about Steyer, calling him a “major loser” who “just doesn’t get it.”

Not long afterwards, Steyer responded.

“Donald, you’re just jealous nobody wants to say hi to you. Impeachment is forever bye. This has to hurt,” Steyer wrote.

Later on Wednesday, Steyer spoke to Yahoo News‘ “Hot Mic with Brittany Shepherd” show, where he clarified that Donald Trump is the man on trial in the Senate, not Tom Steyer, and that the POTUS would do well to focus his attention towards there, and not towards his 2020 Democratic rivals.

“I think I basically tweeted at him to remind him he’s the one who’s been impeached and is on trial. So maybe he should be paying a little more attention to that,” Steyer said.

Seeing the 45th president impeached and removed from office has been a personal crusade of Steyer’s for over two years now. Beginning in October 2017, Steyer has spent millions of dollars of his own money on a series of ads designed to get voters to support Trump’s impeachment and removal from office.

Trump has indeed been impeached, although his removal from office seems unlikely in the extreme. By just about every analysis, the Republican-controlled Senate is unlikely to produce the 67 votes required to remove Trump from office.

Still, Steyer suspects that the process may have Trump off of his game.

What’s more, the businessman suggests that Trump wouldn’t have Tom Steyer on his mind at all if he (Trump) wasn’t afraid that Steyer was a threat.

“I think he’s obviously scared. He only reacts out of panic and fear, so as long as he’s tweeting at me, that means he’s scared of me, so as far as I’m concerned, ‘Bring it on, Donald,'” Steyer said.

Elsewhere in his interview Steyer echoed a talking point that some Democrats have themselves pushed: that the party needs to stop its own infighting and focus entirely on one thing and one thing only: defeating Donald Trump in November. He said that disagreements about his opponents’ policy ideas are fair game for discussion and debate, but said that Democrats should not be attacking each other personally. Nor should they be arguing about where they hold fundraisers, a reference to Pete Buttigieg having held a fundraiser in a wine cave.

“This is the time we need to get together to beat Donald Trump, and that’s what I’m trying to focus on,” he said.