Katya Elise Henry Stands On A Balcony And Looks At The Skyline While Wearing A Revealing Bikini

Brunette babe Katya Elise Henry has become famous on Instagram for her spectacular booty. The busty vixen loves to show off her enviable curves regularly to her delighted fans. It’s no wonder she has amassed a small army of devotees with over 6.7 million followers. The fitness guru frequently posts motivational pics in the form of her body in various stages of undress to motivate her admirers to try her workout routines so they might be able to get a figure just like her’s someday.

On Wednesday afternoon, Katya shared yet another jaw-dropping pic of herself sporting nothing but a black bikini from her personal clothing line known as Kiss My Peach Swimwear. She didn’t indicate where she was photographed, but it appeared to be at a hotel or apartment in a city. She was seen standing outside on a balcony, overlooking the skyline.

Since the photograph was taken of the model’s backside, the main attraction was her peachy behind. Her thong bottoms left very little to the imagination. Her beautiful face wasn’t visible in the still, but she did choose a few accessories to complement her look, including a golden bracelet, large thick hoop earrings, and several jeweled rings.

The expanse of nearly cloudless blue sky in front of her made it seem like the weather was nice, but her long wave locks were lifted in a breeze just as the photo was taken. She also wore a black beanie, suggesting it might have been at least a little bit chilly despite her revealing outfit choice.

Fans from across the globe headed straight to her comments section to share their admiration for Katya’s glorious rear end and stunning figure. In under an hour, the photo managed to rack up more than 80,000 likes. Lots of her followers added peach emoji to their comments referring to Katya’s prodigious hindquarters.

“Diggin the beanie vibes,” wrote a fan.

“I’m feeling more blessed than ever before!” exclaimed another user, adding a single red heart emoji to their remark.

“Sweet bikini that is my favorite black your just a sweetheart I love you honey,” a third fan complimented.

Previously, The Inquisitr reported that Katya had rocked a see-through white tank top and scandalous matching thong for a provocative Instagram share. The hottie flaunted her “booty gains” by posing sexily for the camera as she took two selfies of herself in front of a full-length mirror. The second of the two images showed her voluptuous behind in all its glory.