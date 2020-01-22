‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Marie Looks Back On The ‘Hazing’ Of New Cast Member Dayna Kathan

Scheana Marie reacted to her on-screen behavior on 'WWHL.'

Scheana Marie was confronted with her behavior towards Dayna Kathan on Vanderpump Rules during Tuesday night’s episode of Andy Cohen’s late night talk show, Watch What Happens Live.

After Scheana’s antics were compared to “hazing,” Andy read a question from a fan who wanted to know why Scheana was so quick to treat Dayna the same way she was treated by Stassi Schroeder when she first joined the staff of SUR Restaurant, knowing how much she hated it herself. In turn, Scheana blamed her behavior on her manager, Peter Madrigal.

“You know, in all honestly, Peter was directing me on the side work for her. So I was just doing what the manager said,” Scheana explained, according to a show highlight shared by Bravo.

“He told you to be a b***h?” Andy wondered.

“He said, ‘Make her polish all the glasses and then dust the shelves.’ And I was like, ‘Alright, done.’ I had fun with it,” Scheana admitted.

According to Scheana, she did feel bad about the way she treated Dayna during her early moments at the restaurant and confirmed that fans will soon see her apologize to her co-stars.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules have seen over the past several episodes, Scheana has made it clear that she doesn’t “vibe” with Dayna and prefers to spend time with Charli Burnett, the other new waitress at SUR. That said, the majority of viewers don’t agree with the way she behaved and during Tuesday’s Watch What Happens Live, over 80 percent of viewers sided with Dayna in a poll.

Because Dayna was involved in a romance with Max Boyens, a former flame of Scheana’s, when filming began on the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules last summer, many have suspected Scheana is jealous of Dayna, which Scheana has denied.

Although Scheana and Dayna didn’t hit it off, Dayna has appeared to grow close to a number of other cast members, including Ariana Madix, Lala Kent, and Stassi Schroeder, the latter of which recently gushed over her addition to the show.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Stassi expressed her excitement over Dayna’s addition to the cast during an interview with Access Hollywood earlier this month. At the time, Stassi said Dayna was “hilarious” and that she really likes spending time with the comedian.

“She’s just, like, very real and raw. And she has this cynical, dark sense of humor and way of looking at things that I think is really amusing,” Stassi explained.