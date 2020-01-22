‘General Hospital’ Preempted On Wednesday Due To Senate Impeachment Trial Coverage

Wednesday’s highly-anticipated episode of General Hospital did not air due to the live coverage of the Trump impeachment trial. After much of the country would have normally watched the show, ABC executive Nathan Varni and the show’s Twitter page posted an update.

As was the case on Tuesday and on several other days in the past few weeks, the time slot for General Hospital came and went for much of the country without a definitive call on whether or not the episode would air.

After that hour wrapped, as the Senate impeachment hearing continued to air live on ABC, an update was posted on the show’s Twitter page.

“Today’s episode of General Hospital will not air as scheduled. We will monitor the news coverage and continue to update our social channels as soon as we know when new episodes will return. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience,” the post read.

Varni retweeted that General Hospital post and did respond to one frustrated viewer’s response. This fan tweeted about how perhaps ABC doesn’t care and urged the network to stream the episodes online rather than continue to push them out.

“We always care! We are trying to hold these episodes so that all fans can enjoy on linear tv, we realize not everyone has access to a Hulu subscription or cable sign in to watch online. If things change on that front, we’ll keep you posted!” Varni wrote.

The wording of this latest General Hospital update may be perceived as a caution that fans might not get any new episodes for a while. Many viewers have anticipated that might be the case with the trial expected to last for a couple of weeks or so.

A hefty number of General Hospital supporters indicate that they want other options for watching the shows. Sometimes in the past, ABC has posted episodes on its website and removed the need to log in with via a cable subscription. Unfortunately, they don’t seem inclined to do that in this case, at least not yet.

General Hospital spoilers tease that big developments are coming over the next few shows. Given that, many can see why ABC would want to avoid making people track the episodes down via streaming methods.

Fans are clearly anxious to get back to the action in Port Charles. Unfortunately, for now, General Hospital viewers will have to wait to see when the show will return.