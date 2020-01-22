‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Olivia Brower Lifts Up Her Dress In Flirty New Photo

Olivia Brower shared a new update to her Instagram account in which she shows off her flirty side to her 322,000 fans, and they are loving it.

On Wednesday, January 22, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to upload a photo of herself in a daring dress that showcases her killer legs and figure.

In the snapshot, Brower is posing outside of hotel in front of a body of water. The model is striking a sexy pose as the setting sun colors the sky orange in the background.

The California beauty did not include a geotag with her post, but the tags suggest that Brower is still in the British Virgin Islands, where she is currently shooting her spread for the 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, as The Inquisitr has previously written. The blond bombshell tagged SI photographer Josie Clough, who is working with Brower for the upcoming edition, along with SI makeup artist Tobi Henney and hairstylist Adam Maclay.

Brower is rocking a dark red dress that features a daring slit on her left thigh. The model is drawing the slit up higher on her lower body, exposing quite a bit of skin on her leg. The piece also boasts thick straps that sit loosely over her shoulders, and a low-cut neckline that dips into her chest, teasing a bit of her ample cleavage. According to her caption, the piece is from the brand Reformation.

Brower completed her look with a pair of white hotel slippers. The model is wearing her dark blond tresses pulled up in a high ponytail whose wavy strands fall onto her back.

Brower appears to be wearing eyeshadow, though her makeup isn’t quite clear in this shot. The swimsuit model has her head slightly tilted to the side as she looks into the camera with intent eyes and a coquettish half-smile.

The post was a hit with Brower’s fans. In just a few hours since going live, the photo has been liked more than 6,800 times and attracted upwards of 70 comments. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to praise Brower’s beauty and to share their admiration for her.

“Absolutely beautiful,” one user raved, following the comment with a couple of heart-eyes emoji.

“[G]reat pic!! place looks amazing, everything does, sky, water, everything!” replied another fan, who included a winking emoji at the end of the message.

“Those slippers are the perfect touch lol,” a third fan joked.

“Gorgeous lady in red,” added another.