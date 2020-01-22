Hillary Clinton Says She Will Support The Democratic Nominee After Trashing Bernie Sanders

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton recently spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about her belief that “nobody likes” Bernie Sanders, which sparked #ILikeBernie on social media. During the interview, she also suggested that she was not sure if she would vote for the Vermont Sen. over Donald Trump.

After backlash for her comments, Clinton took to Twitter to clarify her support for the eventual Democratic presidential nominee, Breitbart reported.

“I thought everyone wanted my authentic, unvarnished views!” she wrote on Twitter.

“But to be serious, the number one priority for our country and world is retiring Trump, and, as I always have, I will do whatever I can to support our nominee.”

Clinton’s remarks rubbed many political commentators and public figures the wrong way. Independent media host Tim Black called Clinton “shockingly tone deaf,” while Los Angeles Chargers running back Justin Jackson noted that her remarks motivated him to donate so Sanders ahead of the Iowa caucuses.

Some of the candidates in the Democratic primary were not impressed, either. Businessman Andrew Yang spoke to CBS News 2020 Iowa campaign reporter Adam Brewster on Tuesday and suggested that while Clinton is entitled to her point of view, she appears to be rehashing 2016.

“For her to come back and you know say that nobody likes Bernie does not seem like a very helpful message.”

Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard — who is suing Clinton for defamation — spoke to WMUR News 9 about Clinton’s comment and appeared to agree with Yang that they were unproductive.

“It’s time to grow up. This isn’t high school,” Gabbard said, adding that the focus should be on the “real challenges” the United States needs to address as opposed to Washington, D.C. drama and “schoolyard cliques.”

Gabbard’s lawsuit against Clinton stems from the former secretary of state’s suggestion that the 38-year-old congresswoman is a Russian asset being groomed for a third-party run. The lawsuit asks Clinton for $50 million in damages and also emphasized that Gabbard is not working with the Russian Federation, pointing to her military service in the United States Army.

Per LA Progressive, lawyer and law professor Michael T. Hertz noted that Gabbard has faced the wrath of the Democratic National Committee and Clinton since she left her position on the governing body in 2016. Her decision stemmed from what she perceived as bias against Sanders in favor of Clinton in the 2016 primary.

Hertz also highlighted that the methods the DNC appears to be using to “smear” Gabbard are similar to those it deployed against Sanders in 2016.