Suzy Cortez Slays In Sexy Black Bra & G-String Panties: ‘Working Out Is Addictive’

Another day, another stunning new post for model Suzy Cortez. As those who follow the brunette bombshell on Instagram know, Cortez regularly shows off her amazing figure in a wide-range of NSFW outfits that include bikinis, crop tops, lingerie, and nearly nude shots as well. In the most recent photo post that was shared with her fans, the bombshell stunned in yet another skimpy ensemble.

The model did not specifically share where she was at in the photo but it looked like it was a studio as she struck a pose in front of a brown backdrop. The bombshell stood front and center, looking down at the ground with a serious look on her face. For the occasion, the smokeshow put one hand at her side and the other behind her neck while wearing her long, dark locks down and straight. To spice up the look, the beauty rocked a gorgeous application of makeup in the shot as well that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick.

The fitness model left little to the imagination while clad in a skimpy black bra that had only one strap, showcasing plenty of cleavage as well as her toned and tanned arms. The beauty also had her killer abs on display while completing the look with some sexy red g-string panties. Also on display in the shot were the model’s toned and tanned legs and since the post went live on her page, it’s garnered a ton of attention.

So far, the post has racked up over 23,000 likes in addition to well over 200 comments — a number that continues to climb. Some of her fans commented on the photo to let her know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her beautiful figure. A few more had no words and flooded the comments section with emoji instead.

“There’s no doubt that you are just “Beautiful beyond words”_but you already know this…..shine on Queen,” one fan gushed, adding a series of heart and flame emoji.

“Wow super body,” a second fan gushed along with a series of kissy-face emoji.

“You’re so beautiful!! I hope to be just like you one day,” one more raved.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Cortez stunned in another NSFW look, that time in swimwear. In the gorgeous shot, the model showed off her amazing figure while clad in a mismatched outfit that included a neon yellow bra and a pair of tiny polka dot swim bottoms that flaunted her killer legs as well as her taut tummy.