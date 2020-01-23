‘Vikings’ Season 6: Hvitserk Gets Punished In Episode 8

Bjorn Ironside deals with his half-brother's terrible deed in the latest episode of 'Vikings.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 8 (titled “Valhalla Can Wait”) of History Channel’s Vikings Season 6. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, it was suspected that Hvitserk (Marco Ilso) would die as a result of his actions against Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) in Episode 6 of Vikings. However, things changed drastically by the end of Episode 8.

Initially, Hvitserk was hauled before Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig) and charged with Lagertha’s murder. The troubled son of Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel) did not deny the accusations and it seemed like a clear cut case.

After some deliberation, Bjorn decided that he would have his half-brother burned at the stake, much in the way this Viking suffered in the Viking sagas, according to the Daily Mail. Albeit, in the TV series it was under vastly different circumstances.

Hvitserk’s brother, Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith), was obviously upset. He spoke quietly with his brother and begged him to ask for forgiveness. However, Hvitserk was determined to die under Bjorn’s instruction as he really did believe he was an instrument of the gods when it came to Lagertha’s death.

He is then bought in front of Bjorn and the entire Kattegat community. Hvitserk is rowed across to the stake and tied to it before it is set alight. During the whole time, he does not speak or cry out when the flames finally lick at him. Instead, he looks skyward and waits for his fate.

Bernard Walsh / History Channel

However, Bjorn has another plan.

In the lead up to Hvitserk’s punishment, he has wrestled somewhat with what to do to his half brother. In a flashback scene, his father, Ragnar is seen telling him to lead with his head and not his heart.

Back in the present day, and just as Hvitserk really started to catch alight, Bjorn signaled to Ubbe who threw an ax which cut through his brother’s bindings. As he falls into the water, Ubbe dived in and rescued him.

Once bought to the surface, Bjorn told Hvitserk that he has decided that his half-brother will live. Not because he feels sorry for Hvitserk but because he wants him to suffer as much as he has over the loss of Lagertha. Bjorn then casts out Hvitserk, ordering him to live — and die — alone.

While killing Hvitserk can be seen as his heart reacting to the death of his mother, in a way too is not killing Hvitserk. By allowing Hvitserk to live merely in order to see him suffer could be seen as his emotions getting the better of him. However, only time will tell what Bjorn will finally make of his decision regarding Hvitserk.

Season 6 of Vikings returns to the History Channel on Wednesday, January 29, at 10 p.m.