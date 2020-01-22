Hungarian Fitness Queen Anita Herbert Shows Off Insane Body In Loose Shorts

Anita Herbert has been serving her 2.1 million Instagram fans with daily motivation bombs all week, and they are loving it.

On Wednesday, January 22, the Hungarian fitness model took to the popular social media app to post a new photo of herself in a revealing outfit that showcases her insane physique.

In the snapshot, Herbert is seen outdoors as she leans against a metal railing near a sidewalk by the ocean. As she shared via the geotag added to her post, the picture was taken in North Beach in Miami, Florida.

The European beauty is rocking a two-piece set in a light gray tone that highlights her sun-kissed complexion. On her upper body, Herbert is wearing a sports bra that features thin straps that go over her shoulders. The top has a low-cut neckline that dips into the model and trainer’s chest, putting her ample cleavage front and center.

On her lower body, Herbert has on a pair of loose sweat shorts with an elastic band and strings, which she left untied. The shorts sit higher on her back and lower on the front, leaving Herbert’s chiseled abs and obliques fully exposed. The garment is very short, helping showcase her muscular thighs and toned booty.

Herbert did not indicate where her outfit is from.

The brunette bombshell completed her look with a pair of chunky white sneakers and a sunglasses, which she is holding in her hand. Herbert is posing with her side to the camera as she shoots an intense look straight ahead, toward the horizon. Her lips are pursed, intensifying the serious look on her face.

Herbert had her dark tresses styled down in straight strands that fall over her left shoulder, coming to a rest on her chest. The top of her hair is pulled back into a small top bun.

In her caption, Herbert asked her followers to complete the sentence with a reason they struggle to get in shape.

The photo proved to be popular with her fans. In just half an hour of being posted, the picture has garnered more than 5,500 likes and upwards of 150 comments, indicating that it will continue to rake in interactions in the coming hours.

Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to share their admiration for Herbert and to engage with her caption.

“Can’t manage to keep my gains growing I lose weight so easily…” shared one user.

“This pictures shows that hard work and consistency pays off. Keep inspiring people, gorgeous!” replied another user.

“Oh [wine emoji] to blame,” a third fan chimed in.

“I walk in the gym and I have no idea what I’m doing,” shared another.