Brunette Bombshell Lyna Perez Goes Braless In Sheer Mesh Top

The model left little to the imagination in her latest Instagram update.

On Wednesday, January 22, American model Lyna Perez uploaded yet another tantalizing picture for her 4.5 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The photo shows the stunner striking a seductive pose in front of a beautiful body of water. She stood with her legs spread apart, as she placed one of her hands on the side of her head. The 27-year-old turned her head away from the camera and looked off into the distance.

Lyna opted to go braless in a long-sleeved, nude mesh top, that left little to the imagination. The image appears to have been edited to censor Lyna’s nipples, presumably to adhere to Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Regardless, her ample cleavage was put on full display, much to the delight of her audience. In addition, she sported a pair of matching bikini bottoms. The revealing ensemble also showcased her toned midsection and sculpted hips. The Instagram model kept the sexy look relatively simple and did not wear any accessories.

For the photo, the brunette bombshell styled her highlighted hair in pigtail braids and enhanced her already gorgeous features with a face full of makeup. The striking application included subtle contour, sculpted eyebrows, and nude lipstick.

In the caption, the social media sensation noted that she believes her top may have been too small for her curvaceous figure. She then asked fans if she should consider going up a size.

The provocative post appears to be a fan favorite, as it soon racked up more than 55,000 likes. Many of Lyna’s admirers also flocked to the comments section to shower the stunner with compliments.

“@lynaritaa very gorgeous woman great body and very beautiful,” gushed one fan, adding a string of fire emoji to the comment.

“You’re literally the most hottest [sic] amd gorgeous girl I’ve ever seen,” added a different devotee.

“Looking fabulous, so beautiful, so gorgeous [too], perfect in every way,” said another commenter.

“How do you feel being the hottest lady on Instagram?” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some followers seemed to be rendered speechless over the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Lyna engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, the model has a tendency to post racy content on Instagram. Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she showed off her unbelievable body in a Calvin Klein bra and barely-there gray shorts. That post has been liked over 130,000 times since it was shared.